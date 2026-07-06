Shutting down
Crossbuck BBQ from famed Dallas pitmaster suddenly closes after 4 years
An innovative Dallas barbecue restaurant with an acclaimed chef has shut off the smokers: Crossbuck BBQ, from pitmaster Tim McLaughlin - who just competed on a Food Network TV competition - closed its doors at 4400 Spring Valley Rd. in Farmers Branch. It had been open barely four years.
The restaurant posted the closure announcement on social media on July 4. It reads:
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Crossbuck BBQ. We are incredibly grateful for the support you've shown us throughout this journey. From our brisket sandwich regulars and Prime Rib Friday fans, to every guest who walked through our doors — from across town or across the country — thank you for making Crossbuck a destination worth visiting. Thank you to every company that trusted us to cater your events, every family who invited us to be part of life's biggest moments — from birthdays and baby showers to rehearsal dinners and weddings — and everyone who had Crossbuck shipped across the country... even all the way to Alaska! Every meal shared, every event celebrated, every order placed, every conversation, every recommendation, and every friendship we've made meant more to us than you'll ever know. To our incredible team, thank you for your hard work, dedication, and heart. We couldn't have done it without you."
However, they also teased that this may not be the end: "As the saying goes, when one door closes, another opens... and we couldn't believe that more today. Stay tuned..."
They add intriguingly, that "the next chapter is just beginning."
CultureMap has reached out to both the restaurant and its PR reps for more information.
Crossbuck BBQ debuted in April 2022 with a menu that blended barbecue with flavors and traditions from around the globe; with a modern approach to smoking food and a philosophy that focused on pleasing customers.
McLaughlin is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu who spent the early part of his career in fine dining. He entered the BBQ world after moving to Texas and was at Texas' famed Lockhart BBQ for a decade. McLaughlin remained a co-owner of Lockhart, but he shifted his focus to Crossbuck.
For Crossbuck BBQ, he partnered with Damian Avila, a pitmaster and accomplished chef and operator in his own right.
They used two custom designed 15-foot M Grill smokers, which are triple-insulated, temperature-controlled, wood burning smokers that can smoke at least 800 pounds of meat each day, and it resided in front of the restaurant.
Pitmasters Damian Avila (left) and Tim McLaughlin of Crossbuck BBQ. Crossbuck BBQ & Smokehouse/Facebook
Their fusion of traditional barbecue with classical French and Asian cooking techniques was displayed in a menu that included barbecue basics such as brisket, ribs, sausage, and turkey, as well as more conventional options such as salmon and prime rib.
"I think time and the pandemic have changed what people want out of a restaurant," McLaughlin said when the restaurant opened. "Our goal at Crossbuck is to not just create delicious food and a great atmosphere, but to continually push the envelope."
However, the owners became mired in years-long legal battle with Lockhart Barbecue that became big statewide news. The long and costly court cases ended in a split decision in late 2025. McLaughlin told D Magazine then, "No restaurant worker has $200,000 sitting in their bank account in case they get fired."
In early 2026, Crossbuck launched a supper club, and the restaurant threw a grand celebration for its four-year anniversary in April. "The 4-year milestone on 4/4 reflects the brand’s continued growth and commitment to delivering an innovative and elevated BBQ experience," a late-March release about the event said.
McLaughlin just competed alongside Chef Bobby Flay on Food Network's BBQ Brawl and faced a shocking elimination.
"We're incredibly proud of Tim, proud of Team Bobby, and grateful for everyone who's supported Crossbuck throughout this journey," the restaurant said.