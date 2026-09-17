Touchdown
Dallas Cowboys go all-in on nachos for 2026 food lineup at AT&T Stadium
Every Dallas Cowboys season brings something new on the concessions front, and for the 2026 season the team has gone all-in on nachos, offering multiple new takes on the favorite stadium fare.
In a September 16 release, the Cowboys announced all the new menu items for the season, in advance of the team's home opener against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 20 at AT&T Stadium.
The new nacho lineup will feature international flavors on an array of Doritos Loaded and Tostitos Nachos options, including:
- Peri Peri Chicken Doritos Loaded — House-made peri peri chicken with peri cheese sauce, pico de gallo, drizzled with garlic perinaise sauce.
- Texas BBQ Doritos Loaded — House-smoked beef brisket with nacho cheese sauce, barbecue sauce, sweet and spicy pickles, coleslaw and green onion.
- Butter Chicken Doritos Loaded —House-made butter chicken in butter sauce with raita vegetable mix (tomato, red onion, cucumber and cilantro), drizzled with spiced yogurt.
- Tostitos Peri Peri Chicken Nachos — Tostitos tortilla chips topped with house-made peri peri chicken, peri cheese sauce, garlic perinaise sauce and fresh pico de gallo.
- Tostitos Island Jerk Nachos — Thick-cut Tostitos tortilla chips topped with house made jerk chicken, fresh mango salsa, cilantro and lime crema.
The Doritos Loaded Nachos will be available at Doritos Loaded Carts at Upper 50 Yard Lines, Sections 412 and 442, while the Tostitos Nachos will be available at Tostitos Cantina at Section 423.
Fans who attended FIFA World Cup matches in Arlington already got a taste of the new nachos, which were developed by Frito-Lay and the Legends Global at AT&T Stadium Food & Beverage team.
Two other new non-nacho items for the 2026 Cowboys season include:
- Kraft BBQ DCQ — A hoagie bun stuffed with a grilled jalapeño cheese sausage, famous Cowboys mac n cheese, chopped brisket, and Kraft BBQ sauce, topped with jalapeños. Available at Sections 412 and 442 Smokehouse Stands and Upper Bent Buckle Locations at Sections 410 and 444.
- Kraft Buffalo Aioli Chicken Sandwich — Crispy chicken breast with fresh lettuce and tomato on a seeded bun dressed with Kraft Buffalo Aioli. Available at all four Crisp stands at Sections 218, 243, 409, and 439.
The new Kraft Buffalo Aioli Chicken Sandwich.Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys
But don't worry: Just because the Cowboys are bringing new items doesn't mean they're getting rid of fan favorites from past seasons.
Fans will still be able to enjoy unique items like Tyson Cowboys Star Nuggets, Cowboys Cheesesteak, The Lineman Burrito, The Rowdy Dog, and Dessert Nachos, among others.
And if you're lucky enough to get to sit in a suite, AT&T Stadium will now offer a variety of vegan options for those ticketholders.
Choices include vegan burgers, brat sausage, barbecue meatless meatballs, meatless chicken nuggets, dessert bars, cookies, Buffalo cauliflower bites, and more.
Suite ticketholders will be able to enjoy new vegan items, including the Meatless Chicken Nuggets.Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys
On the non-vegan side, other new suite items include Caribbean Spiced Jerk Chicken, Chicken Empanadas, Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie, Cream Filled Scones, Buffalo Ranch Corn Nuts, and more.
To help fans find the new foods and other locations, the team is also unveiling AT&T Stadium Wayfinding, a web-based navigation tool that can be used either in the Dallas Cowboys app or any of four designated AT&T kiosks on the East and West Platforms. The platform connects fans to the most efficient routes to their seats, as well as the the nearest concessions and restrooms.
The Cowboys will also continue to host their Celebrity Chef series, featuring local restaurant chefs bringing their special signature creations to a concession stand in the Main Clubs at AT&T Stadium during every home game.
Another home opener tradition features the First and Second Place winning teams of the annual Taste of the Cowboys Youth Challenge cooking for fans. Mesquite High School and Duncanville High School will cook for fans at the stadium on September 20.