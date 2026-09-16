Pulling in
Award-winning Denton food truck team to open Dallas Farmers Market eatery
An award-winning Denton food truck is getting a permanent home in Dallas: Insurgent, a concept from husband-and-wife chefs Sam and Gabby Lopez, will open as a brick-and-mortar spot at Dallas Farmers Market on October 27.
According to a release, the restaurant will take over a space at 920 S. Harwood St., Ste. 174 (the former home of Caribbean Cabana), where the Lopezes say, they'll expand on the popular food they have been serving from their Denton trailer since 2022. They will be joined by executive sous chef Alec Sanders.
Insurgent launched four years ago as a food trailer and has developed a menu that doesn't stick to one particular cuisine - a point of pride for the owners. Instead, the chefs draw from their fine-dining training at The Culinary Institute of America and the ingredients available from Texas farmers and producers.
Gabby and Sam Lopez, chef-owners of Insurgent.Photo courtesy of Insurgent
Their approach has been met with great acclaim, as they've earned several high honors on the food-truck circuit. Insurgent was named Most Unique Food at the 2023 Eighter From Decatur Food Truck Challenge, then Grand Champion at the 2024 Food Truck Championship of Texas and Best American Cuisine at the 2025 Food Truck Championship of Texas.
The move to a permanent kitchen will allow Insurgent to add more shareable and plated dishes, the owners say, along with a chef's tasting counter and reservation-based tasting dinners throughout the year. While few menu details are available, they say some of the food-truck favorites will remain, including the Koji Fried Chicken Sandwich. They'll also offer rotating pastries and desserts from Gabby and will serve "natural" wine and beer.
"Since day one, we knew the trailer was just a stepping stone. We've always kept an eye out for a bigger space to grow into. So when the opportunity came, the Dallas Farmers Market was a no brainer," the Lopezes say in the release. "We're very excited to be exposed to new guests, meet more farmers and ranchers, and showcase menu ideas we've never been able to do in a food truck setting."
The chefs say the menu will continue to follow what's in season. Insurgent has worked with Texas growers and producers including Brushy Creek Farm, Sapling Farm, Winona Orchard, Tree Folk Farm and TX Fungus, among others.
That means ingredients can change with the seasons, and the chefs say they try to use as much of each ingredient as possible. Carrot tops, for example, can become chimichurri or salsa rather than being discarded.
Gaby Lopez is known for her desserts and pastries.Photo courtesy of Insurgent
The Lopezes - whose resumes include work at revered restaurants The French Laundry and Bouchon Bakery - credit their experience in fine dining for shaping their philosophy about cooking and consuming. They vowed to eschew some of the waste and formality associated with the traditional restaurant model. Insurgent aims to keep the cooking techniques while making the experience more casual, they emphasize.
"There's a shift happening in the culinary world where chefs and guests are valuing stories and experiences over luxury ingredients and white tablecloths," the Lopezes say. "We want everyone from all walks of life to feel welcome while also finding new creative ways to showcase Texas grown ingredients."
Denton diners and fans of the food truck shouldn't be dismayed: The owners say they will continue to do Insurgent food truck pop-ups and events after they open their Dallas Farmers Market location.