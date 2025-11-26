Tex-Mex News
DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill brings its spin on Chipotle to McKinney
A fast-casual Tex-Mex chain from Tennessee of all places has come to Texas: Called DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill, it opened its first location in McKinney at 6451 West University Dr, #500, in a new shopping center west of US-75.
DosBros — which is no relation to Dos Bros Tacos, a local restaurant in Garland — was founded in 2015 in Cleveland, Tennessee, where the chain is headquartered, by partners Kush Shah and Milan Patel. They went on to offer franchising, and DosBros has since grown to more than 40 locations, stretching in a line through the midwest and down to Florida. There are also two locations in India and one in Canada.
Their menu features Tex-Mex staples. “We didn’t really need to reinvent the wheel,” cofounder Kush Shah was quoted saying in an interview with CityScope Magazine. “We just had to come up with something that consumers were already comfortable with.”
The format is similar to Chipotle. You make a choice from burritos, nachos, bowls, tacos, salads, or quesadillas, then choose proteins and toppings.
The protein lineup includes chicken, steak, carnitas pork, barbacoa beef, spicy tofu, veggies, and chicken. Toppings include black or pinto beans, brown or cilantro rice, salsa, fire-roasted peppers, and, for an additional charge, queso or guacamole.
Prices range from $10-$20 per person.
Bringing the concept to McKinney is a group of family members led by husband and wife Markand and Komal Shah, who are residents of McKinney and wanted to bring something fresh to the area. The location is bright and modern, with exposed ceilings painted white and a combination of seating options including wooden benches and high-top tables with white cushioned stools.