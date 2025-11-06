School Cafeteria News
Unusual new restaurant in Lewisville summons Korean school cafeteria
An adorable restaurant that serves up a Korean school lunch has opened in Lewisville: Called F&F On The Go, it's at 2405 S. Stemmons Fwy. #201, on the second floor of Korean specialty Zion Market, where it specializes in Geupshik — a Korean custom that refers to the homestyle lunch meals provided by schools or companies.
At F&F, you get a pre-set meal, served in a stainless steel tray with compartments for the different courses. You make two choices: black or white rice and your protein, from choices such as Beef Bulgogi, Spicy Pork, Teriyaki Chicken, Spicy Squid, and Salmon Steak.
Everey meal comes with the banchan, or Korean side dishes, which the restaurant rotates daily — there's usually a salad and kim chi — plus a classic Japanese yogurt drink called “Yakult."
For $14.99, you get an authentic, yet approachable taste of Korean comfort food, says co-founder Eric Song.
“It’s a unique concept in DFW that blends Korean and Japanese flavors with a nostalgic touch,” Song says.
F&F On The Go is part of the growing Fast and Furious brand, which launched in Irving in 2013, where Song is head of operations and brand development. Their first concept was F&F Japanese Grill, a fast-casual hibachi restaurant featuring Korean and Japanese fusion cuisine which now has locations in Addison, Plano, Frisco, and Greenville Avenue.
In 2016, they expanded with a food truck, F&F Express, which makes K-style bowls.
With F&F On The Go, Song wanted to create a casual, but high-quality dining experience inspired by the nostalgic Korean school lunch style.
The presentation was designed to bring a touch of nostalgia, yet be appealing to diners unfamiliar with the style or dishes. The counter and seating area have a clean finish while capturing the essence of a Korean school cafeteria. The word “Geupshik” (급식) in Korean literally means "school meal" or "lunch service."
The restaurant is in a multicultural area north of the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville — surrounded by sushi restaurants and Korean street food stores.
“We chose the location based on strong community presence and growing demand for Asian comfort food in the area,” Song says.