Go Fields West
Frisco development Fields West rounds up new Japanese-Texas restaurant
A high-profile Dallas hospitality group is riding into Frisco with a new restaurant that will combine a Japanese izakaya with a Texas saloon: Tokyo Rodeo, a first-of-its-kind concept from FB Society, is headed to Fields West, the sprawling mixed-use development taking shape off the Dallas North Tollway in North Frisco.
According to a release, Tokyo Rodeo will be a casual spot for drinks and shared plates with the "swagger" of a Texas saloon.
The chef-driven menu will feature fresh sushi, robata-grilled skewers, and Japanese-inspired shareable plates, along with creative cocktails.
"The experience is designed to feel unexpected and energetic, pairing the warmth and social atmosphere of an izakaya with the swagger, irreverence, and larger-than-life attitude of Texas," touts the release.
An opening date or timeframe has not yet been announced.
It's a new concept for FB Society, the group behind restaurants like Haywire, Mexican Sugar, Whiskey Cake, Sixty Vines, Ida Claire, and Son of a Butcher.
FB Society CEO Jack Gibbons and Fields West developer Fehmi Karahan have previously worked together on the original Mexican Sugar at The Shops at Legacy and Haywire at Legacy West in Plano.
“(Karahan's) bold vision challenges us to push our creativity even further," says Gibbons in the release. "With Fields West, we wanted to dream up something completely unexpected. Tokyo Rodeo brings Japanese culture and Texas swagger together in a fun way and unlike anything we've done before."
Tokyo Rodeo joins Mexican Sugar and Sixty Vines as the third FB Society restaurant with a signed lease at Fields West.
"Tokyo Rodeo will be a great addition to our exceptional line up of retailers and restaurants in Fields West," Karahan says.
More new Fields West tenants
In addition to Tokyo Rodeo, three more businesses have signed leases at Fields West: Jungle Studio Fitness, electric vehicle maker Rivian, and fashion accessories brand Fossil. (Dallas-based Fossil, notably, is the presenting sponsor of the CultureMap City Rink in downtown Dallas and has a pop-up shop set up outside the rink at Main Street Garden Park this holiday season.)
They join a long, long list of retailers, restaurants, and services that now totals 47 signed leases. The latest additions bring the development to 75 percent pre-leased, according to the release.
Other restaurants announced for Fields West include Green Point Seafood & Oyster Bar, Claremont, Culinary Dropout, Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines, Mastro's, North Italia, Nando's, Shake Shack, Flower Child, and Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar.
The shopping lineup includes Bloomies, the first Texas location for Bloomingdale's smaller store concept; Alo Yoga, Arhaus, Crate & Barrel, Lululemon, Sephora, Tecovas, and Williams Sonoma. Fields West is also adding home, fashion, beauty, and specialty retailers such as Warby Parker, Kendra Scott, Gorjana, Evereve, and Face Foundrié.
About Fields West
Fields West is a 55-acre mixed-use development from Karahan Companies within the larger Fields project in north Frisco. The complex is designed as pedestrian-friendly, with shopping, restaurants, entertainment, offices, and residences.
Plans call for 380,000 square feet of retail, dining, and entertainment space, topped by 350,000 square feet of Class A office space. Columbus Realty Partners is developing 1,300 high-end urban residences.
Construction began in fall 2025, and the opening will take place in phases beginning in late 2027 and continuing into 2028, the release says.