know the score
Flight Club aims for a bullseye with new high-tech darts pub in Addison
An old game with a modern twist is at the center of a new venue coming to Addison. Flight Club, a restaurant and pub with a high-tech take on darts, will open Friday, October 23 at the Village on the Parkway, at 5100 Belt Line Rd., former home to Sherlock's Pub, which shuttered in 2023.
When plans were first announced in 2025, Addison's director of economic development Wayne Emerson said Flight Club will "breathe new life" into a "corner that holds a lot of great memories for folks."
"Now it'll be the place for an after-work game of darts or a corporate team-building event," he added. "Village on Parkway has grown into North Dallas' entertainment hub, and we're glad to welcome Flight Club to Addison."
Founded in 2015 in London, Flight Club aimed to bring an antiquated pub pastime into the 21st century. Their proprietary "Social Darts" technology provides automatic scoring for groups of up to 375 people.
State of Play Hospitality, which operates venues that combine dining, drinking, and games, established Flight Club in the U.S. beginning with Chicago, followed by Boston, Houston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Denver, Washington, D.C., St. Louis, and Philadelphia. Three more are in the works in Cincinnati, Seattle, and New York. Addison will be home to the 13th Flight Club.
“Addison always felt like an excellent fit for our first Flight Club in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro,” Toby Harris, president and CEO of State of Play Hospitality says in a press release. “We can’t wait to open the doors and share this beautiful new space with our guests.”
The 8,000 square-foot Addison club will feature 12 private and semi-private playing areas, known as "oches." They encourage reservations in groups of six or more, and are 21+ daily after 6 pm and all day Saturday. Depending on day and time slot, games run $15 to $17 per person for 90 minutes.
The Pegasus Room at Addison's Flight Club is a nod to the flying horse that has long been a symbol of Dallas. Photo by Samantha Marie Photography
Flight Club's atmosphere is inspired by 19th-century London pubs with whimsical Victorian-era fairground touches. The Addison location will also incorporate locally inspired design touches, such as a Pegasus Room, a nod to one of Dallas' most recognizable symbols. Western landscapes, horses, cattle, and references to the State Fair of Texas appear throughout the artwork, the press release notes.
While participating in Social Darts is not required to enjoy food and drinks there, menu items are easy to eat between dart-throws — dips, tacos, sliders, wings, flatbreads, skewers, plus an appealing Mezze platter with grilled halloumi cheese, falafel, carrots, cucumbers, red pepper hummus, tzatziki, and pita bread. The $49 platter serves four.
Desserts include churros, s'mores, and cotton candy, and there are craft cocktails such as the High Tea Sour with Empress gin, earl grey tea, elderflower, lemon, and egg white, priced from $15-$18. Flight Club's signature cocktails can be prepared without alcohol. There's also brunch with cocktails, "bottomless" flatbreads, and avocado toast.
Flight Fridays, every Friday beginning at 7 pm, will feature live DJ sets spinning everything from throwbacks to early 2000s favorites, along with challenge games that give guests the chance to win prizes and bar tabs.
Happy hour offerings from 4-6 pm include $2 off draft beer, liquor and wine by the glass, along with specialty cocktail pricing.