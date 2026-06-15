This week in gluttony
Beef & bourbon top the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
It's a busy week in Dallas with the 2026 FIFA World Cup well underway (find our list of restaurants and bars hosting special events here) and Father's Day arriving on Sunday (that restaurant list is here). But pairing dinners, cocktail-making, and tasty pop-ups are also calling this week featuring bourbon, steak, summer drinks, barbecue, and soul food.
Tuesday, June 16
Tusk Estates Wine Dinner at Dee Lincoln Prime
Meet the team behind some of Napa’s most notable red wines during this exclusive four-course wine pairing dinner at Dee Lincoln Prime in Frisco. Tim Martin, Tusk Estates partner, and Maayan Koschizky, winemaker, will be on-site to talk through pairings with dishes including tenderloin tartar caviar cones, shrimp fagottini with blue crab butter sauce, an Australian and Japanese Wagyu duo, and bourbon old fashioned crème brulee. The luxury experience is $1,195 and begins at 6:30 pm. Email ashley@deelincolnprime.com for reservations.
Thursday, June 18
Garrison Brothers Bourbon Dinner Pairing at JW Steakhouse
The steakhouse inside JW Marriot Dallas will host a multicourse pairing dinner perfect for bourbon enthusiasts or those looking for early Father’s Day plans. The menu includes smoked shrimp cocktail, local greens salad, apple smoked brisket, and apricot bread pudding. Tickets are $100, and the event begins at 7 pm with a welcome cocktail reception before seating at 7:30 pm.
Friday, June 19
Summer Cocktail Making at Terra - Mixology 101
Kick off the weekend with cocktail class at Eataly’s terrace level Italian bar and restaurant, Terra. The hands-on class will cover ingredients, method, and equipment for a well-stocked bar. Two cocktails plus a charcuterie board are included in the $55 ticket. Class will run from 5-6 pm.
An Evening with Tamela Davis at Café Momentum
Life coach, podcaster, philanthropist, NFL wife, and foodie Tamela Davis will share a multicourse Southern feast inspired by her Mississippi roots during a special "Juneteenth takeover" at the non-profit restaurant Café Momentum. Menu items include lemon pepper wings, Ro-Tel cheese dip, fried catfish, turkey necks, collard greens, sweet potato casserole, strawberry short cake, and cinnamon rolls. The event is a partnership between Davis’ platform, The F Word (Faith, Family, Food & Football), and Café Momentum founder and CEO Chad Houser. Tickets are $75 and dinner begins at 6 pm.
Saturday, June 20
Dallas Juneteenth Soul Food Fest
The annual event will feature more than 20 food vendors from Texas and beyond featuring soul food dishes like pork chops, candied yams, oxtails, greens, fried chicken, barbecue, and more. Patrons can also enjoy artisan vendors, live entertainment, and kids’ activities. Admission is free with a reservation ticket in advance. The event will take place from 12-6 pm at Loft Spaces in Dallas.
Plano Juneteenth King of the Grill Cook-Off & Douglass Community BBQ Festival
This Juneteenth celebration in Plano begins with the King of the Grill Cook-Off from 3-5 pm, where local pitmasters will compete for the coveted 2026 title by serving their signature barbecue dishes to a panel of judges. From 3-8:30 pm, the Written in the Stone Douglass Community BBQ Festival will feature food trucks, live entertainment, spoken word performances, a Kids Zone, and free barbecue while supplies last. Both events are free and take place at the Plano Boys & Girls Club.
Sunday, June 21
Perini Ranch Pop-Up at Easy Slider
Tom Perini of Buffalo Gap’s iconic Perini Ranch Steakhouse will join his daughter, Caroline Perini, at the restaurant she co-founded, Easy Slider, for a special Father’s Day pop-up. Visit from 1-5 pm for Perini Ranch favorites including mesquite-grilled beef tenderloin, jalapeno poppers, and sourdough bread pudding. The newly released Perini Ranch Steakhouse cookbook will also be available for purchase along with other merchandise.
Pints & Ponytails at Community Beer Co.
Perfect for girl dads, this laid-back, hands-on class on the basics of braiding and ponytails will be hosted by Clark & Company Salon at Community Beer Co. Dads can enjoy a cold beer while learning a helpful school-morning skill on tabletop mannequins with other dads. The $35 ticket includes a free pint, and the class will run from 3-5 pm.