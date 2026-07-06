This week in gluttony
Gelato party tops 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
The dog days of summer are here and this week provides opportunities to keep cool - with a gelato party, in particular. Also make plans to visit a nationally acclaimed fresh fruit truck, attend an afternoon garden tea party, and or enjoy a post-Pilates class spritz cocktail.
Tuesday, July 7
Pollo Campero Irving Grand Opening
Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan-born restaurant famous for its famous fried and roasted chicken, open the doors to its relocated Irving restaurant, at 2705 N. Belt Line Rd. The menu includes family recipes passed down for generations, along with chicken sandwiches and empanadas and unique sides like sweet plantains and yuca fries. To celebrate, the first 100 guests to visit the restaurant will receive a Golden Ticket for a chance to win free Pollo Campero for a year. Festivities will also include an appearance from mascot Pollito, plus prizes and giveaways throughout the day. It opens at 10 am.
Thursday, July 9
The Fruit Truck
The South Dakota-based, family-owned fresh fruit delivery truck delivers non-GMO produce from family-run farms and orchards from more than 20 states, and it's making a few quick stops in DFW this week. Visit the Maxx Save Discount Store & Furniture parking lot at 3265 Broadway Blvd. in Garland from 11:15-11:30 am for Georgia peaches, dark cherries, apricots, and honey. Or catch them in Grand Prairie at 726 W. Pioneer Pkwy (Family Dollar parking lot) from 12:30-12:45 pm.
Friday, July 10
Annual Western Pink Party at Columbian Country Club
The upscale Dallas lounge will host its signature summer celebration featuring Western flair, premium cocktails, photo ops, and high-energy DJ music. They'll mix up themed cocktails ($17 each) such as She’s From Texas, Country Roads, and Pink Pony Club. The party is sponsored by La Marca Prosecco, Ocho Tequila, and Aqua Panna and runs from 9 pm-2 am. Admission is free.
Saturday, July 11
Coffee Tasting at White Rock Coffee Brew Lab
This popular coffee tasting experience at White Rock Coffee Brew Lab regularly sells out, so snag tickets early. The class will cover coffee origins, tasting tips with sensory exercises, and education on flavors from around the world. Tickets are $103 and the event will run from 10 am-12 pm.
Spritz & Sculpt on the Lawn at Leela's Uptown
Start your Saturday with a 45-minute Pilates class led by Oak Cliff Pilates followed by a complimentary spritz at Leela’s Uptown. Class is $25 and begins promptly at 10:15 am. Bring your own mat.
The Garden Party Afternoon Tea at Hotel Crescent Court
This afternoon tea service inspired by the flavors of the season embraces the spirit of summer. Menu highlights include chicken and grilled vegetable wrap with tzatziki spread, tomato bruschetta with balsamic caviar, basil lemon scones, and Key lime tarts. Tickets are $95 ($45 for children), or $135 for endless bubbly. The tea will be held Saturday and Sunday with seating times at 11 am, 12 pm, and 1 pm.
Sunday, July 12
Gelato Festa at Eataly
This store-wide gelato tasting event at Eataly will transport guests to summer in Italy. Unique creations include espresso martini gelato, prosciutto di parma & melon sorbet, boozy floats, and even “caprese” gelato made with basil gelato and tomato sorbetto. Tickets are $15 for eight tasting coupons or $30 for 24 tickets, with access to all stations and drinks.