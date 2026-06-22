This week in gluttony
$2 meals top the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
An Oak Cliff-based institution for home cooking will mark 70 years in business with $2 meals (you read that right) served all day at all five dine-in locations this week. With all that extra money saved, make plans for a Napa wine dinner, Sunday crawfish boil, and summer solstice brunch, too.
Wednesday, June 24
Norma’s Café 70th Anniversary Community Celebration
All Norma's Cafe locations (Oak Cliff, North Dallas, Frisco, Park Lane, and Plano) will celebrate 70 years in business with all-day $2 meal deals. The specials include chicken fried steak, chicken fried chicken, meatloaf, chicken and dressing, biscuits and gravy, and “Mile High Pie.” The deals are good for dine-in only, from 10:30 am-8 pm. A portion of proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas, honoring the legacy of the restaurant's beloved former owner, the late Ed Murph.
Sadelle's Highland Park x The Mahjong Line
Sadelle’s has partnered with The Mahjong Line and The Marvelous Mrs. Mahjong for an afternoon of tiles and good times. The $75 ticket includes one player seat, a Spritz (Aperol, Hugo or N/A Coastal Spritz), and Sadelle's light bites served tableside. The event runs from 3-5 pm. (Skilled players only.)
Thursday, June 25
Duckhorn Vineyards Wine Dinner at Princi Italia
The Plano outlet of the authentic Italian restaurant will host a four-course dinner featuring Duckhorn wines from Napa Valley. Menu highlights include ahi tuna and salmon tartare, Chianti braised short rib ravioli, cherry wood smoked pork loin, and a peaches-and-cream dessert. The price is $85, and the dinner begins at 6:30 pm. Call 972-378-9463 for reservations.
World Cup Pizza Experience with Mister O1 & Quarter Acre
In honor of New Zealand’s current run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, New Zealand-native chef Toby Archibald of Quarter Acre will partner with chef Renato Viola of Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza for a worldly dinner experience. Guests will enjoy a new signature pizza inspired by Archibald’s New Zealand roots along with other exclusive off-menu pizzas, beer, wine, and beverages. The $100 tickets are going fast. The dinner will take place at Mister O1’s Turtle Creek location from 7-9 pm.
Saturday, June 27
Summer Solstice Brunch at Sixty Vines
Partake in this all-day brunch experience inspired by the longest day of the year at both locations of Sixty Vines (Dallas and Plano). Reyka Vodka reps will be on-site with specialty drink tastings, and there’ll be live DJ music all afternoon along with pop-up vendors, branded charcuterie boards for sharing, and frozen espresso martinis served in souvenir martini tumblers. Don’t miss wine bottle dipping by Belle Glos wines. Restaurant hours are 10 am-10 pm.
Sunday, June 28
Crawfish Boil at Roots Southern Table
Celeb chef Tiffany Derry’s Southern eatery in Farmers Branch will host a family-friendly crawfish boil for an all-you-can-eat price of $50. (Tickets required for those 13 and up.) The TV star chef will be on-site to welcome guests, and the boil will run from 11 am-2 pm. Smashburgers, sausages, cocktails, and beverages will be available a la carte.
Gluten-Free Market at Chestnut Square
McKinney will host a first-of-its-kind vendor market featuring gluten-free shopping. More than 30 vendors will offer specialty foods, baked goods, pantry items, and more with the gluten-free lifestyle in mind. Special guest speaker and registered dietitian Melissa Duce will present “Eat to Thrive: A Gluten-Free Gut Health Guide” multiple times throughout the free event, which will run from 11 am-2 pm in Chestnut Square.