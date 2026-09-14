This week in gluttony
Festivals top the 10 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Fall festival season is officially here with the arrival of several foodie fetes this week, including one celebrating 40 years and one brand new to DFW. Also on the list, a cocktail book signing with samples, a two-day Mexican Independence Day celebration, a splatter paint and sip class, and more.
Tuesday, September 15
Raising Cane’s x Kidd’s Kids Dine-In Day
Participating DFW Raising Cane’s locations (69 total) will donate $1 from every Box Combo sale (up to $100,000) to help send children with critical illnesses and their families on an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World in partnership with Kidd’s Kids. Members of the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show – including Kellie Rasberry, J-Si Chavez, Ana Szabo, Part-Time Justin, and Audrey Allen – along with current and former Kidd’s Kids participants and their families, will be on-site at the Raising Cane’s at 11818 Webb Chapel Rd. from 5-7 pm as part of the fundraiser.
Perini Ranch Steakhouse Cocktails Book Signing
The owners of James Beard Award-winning Perini Ranch Steakhouse, Lisa and Tom Perini, have released their first cocktail book, Perini Ranch Steakhouse Cocktails: Celebrating the Tradition and Spirit of Cocktail Hour, just in time for fall entertaining. Hear from the couple and enjoy signature cocktail samples straight from the book, as well as bites of Perini’s famous tenderloin during this event at Interabang Books. The $34.99 ticket includes a signed copy of the book and the event will run from 6-7 pm.
Mexican Independence Day at The Mexican
Visit the Design District fine dining destination to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with live mariachi performances and a chiles en nogada special ($33) – one of Mexico’s most iconic dishes, featuring a roasted poblano pepper stuffed with a sweet and savory meat filling covered in a creamy walnut sauce and garnished with pomegranate seeds. The restaurant will also be transformed into a floral wonderland for the two-day event taking place Tuesday and Wednesday. Mariachis will start at 6 pm both nights.
Wednesday, September 16
S&D Oyster Company 50th Anniversary
The Gulf Coast-inspired seafood destination on McKinney Avenue will celebrate 50 years in business with 50-cent Gulf oysters and half-off all alcohol all day. The celebration continues Saturday with live music all day along with glimpses at the restaurant’s original 1976 menus. Patrons can visit anytime this week for half-off draft beer, too.
Paint Your Poison at Punk Noir
Sip and splatter during this artistic cocktail experience at Dallas’ new immersive fine dining destination, Punk Noir. The $35 ticket includes a splatter-paint-your-own-glass session, a cocktail, and chef-curated bites. Additional cocktails will be available for $15 featuring Herradura Tequila, Ford’s Gin, and Old Forester Whiskey. The event will run from 5:30-8 pm.
Thursday, September 17
40th Annual GrapeFest
The largest wine festival in the Southwest returns for its 40th edition and it takes place on historic Main Street in downtown Grapevine this Thursday through Sunday. The four-day festival includes grape stomp competitions, wine seminars, tastings, live music on multiple stages, an artisan marketplace, carnival, midway, and more. GrapeFest opens at 11 am daily. Admission is free all day Thursday and on Friday until 5 pm. After that, adults are $12 ($6 for 62-plus and children 6-12). Note that admission does not include tasting experiences and certain events, including the popular People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, which is $28 (in advance) and booked in 90-minute increments throughout the weekend.
Addison Oktoberfest
Celebrate German culture, food, beer, and music during this annual four-day festival held in Addison Circle Park. There’ll be performances by more than 30 musicians and groups, along with carnival rides, a German marketplace, Oktoberfest competitions, dachshund races, and plenty of German craft beer and Bavarian bites, from schnitzel to strudel and everything in between. The event will run from 5-11 pm Thursday and Friday, 12 pm-12 am Saturday, and 12-6 pm Sunday. Admission is free on Thursday, $15 on Friday and Saturday ($5 for kids 6-12), and $10 on Sunday (free for kids).
Paella & Sangria Making Class at Bulla Gastrobar – Plano
Learn how to master the art of paella during this interactive class led by the experts at this Spanish tapas bar and restaurant in Plano. Bonus: participants will also learn how to prepare Bulla’s signature sangrias for pairing. The $100 ticket includes tapas, dinner, and a limited-edition branded apron to take home. Class begins at 7 pm.
12th Annual Foodiepalooza
Benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, this fundraising tasting event will feature beverages and bites from Hard Eight BBQ, Loro Asian Smokehouse & BBQ, Lakewood Brewing Co., Lockwood Distilling Company, and more, along with culinary creations by young members of the Boys & Girls Club. Tickets start at $100 and the event will run from 6-10 pm at The Filter Building on White Rock Lake.
Saturday, September 19
Texas Mead & Music Festival
Making its North Texas debut at Scarborough Faire in Waxahachie is the one-day festival featuring the ancient, fermented honey spirit mead. Guests and sip and learn from 13 award-winning Texas meaderies while perusing five stages of live music, artisan shopping, food vendors, and interactive experiences. Tickets start at $38.50 for adults 21 and over and $11 for those 5-20. Adult tickets include festival admission, six mead samples, a commemorative tasting cup, and general admission parking. The festival will run from 1-7 pm.