This week in gluttony
Buzzy new bagels top 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Wine dinners dominate this week's list with varietals for every palate, from Champagne to Bordeaux. But it's a Northeastern bagel chain grand opening that leads the list for its highly anticipated Dallas arrival this week. Also find details on a second annual three-day barbecue cookout with live music from big name acts.
Thursday, April 23
Pommery Golden Hour: An Elevated Tasting at Ser Steak + Spirits
Champagne lovers won’t want to miss this pairing experience at the Hilton Anatole’s 27th floor steakhouse featuring five Pommery Champagnes from Reims, France. The menu will include Hiromasa crudo, caviar churro, pork collar with cheddar grits, elk lollipop with cherry gastrique, and foie torchon with blackberry gel. The tasting is $119 and begins at 6 pm.
Icons Around the World Wine Tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
Taste wines from producers in America, South America, Burgundy, and Bordeaux during this interactive experience where guests will sip and stroll from table to table. A dozen wines are included in the $150 ticket price, and the tasting will run from 6-8 pm.
Women Who Run the Cellar Wine Dinner at Shinsei
This five-course wine dinner will feature female leadership from two Sonoma County wineries: Sheree Thornsberry, co-owner of Innumero Wines, and Kimberly Matson, head of operations at Valette Wines; along with Lynae Fearing of Fearing Restaurant Group. The menu will include tuna tartare with tempura shiso leaf, teriyaki meatballs, garlic chili butter shrimp with Thai basil, char siu-style black cod with fried rice and clams, Kobe short rib with black garlic jus, and dark chocolate tarto with miso caramel. Tickets are $200, and $50 of each ticket will support the American Heart Association. Dinner begins at 6:30 pm.
Friday, April 24
PopUp Bagels Grand Opening
The highly anticipated Dallas outlet of Connecticut-based PopUp Bagels will open Friday at 5450 Lovers Lane with DJ music, free goodies, and a limited time partnership with Wingstop featuring the chicken wing chain’s popular lemon pepper flavor as a “schmear.” The store will be open from 8 am-4 pm with grand opening festivities to run through 11 am.
Lone Star Smokeout
Back for a second year is this three-day outdoor barbecue and country music festival, an expansion of the Windy City Smokeout held in Chicago. The parking lot party will be held outside AT&T Stadium Friday through Sunday featuring country music headliners Koe Wetzel, Riley Green, and Shaboozy along with more than a dozen other bands. Tickets include access to barbecue from 13-plus pitmasters from across Texas and the country, including local favorites Dayne’s Craft BBQ and Hurtado Barbecue, and Chicago spot Bub City. Single day general admission tickets start at $69.
Sunday, April 26
Knife Sommelier Series: Domaine Paul Blanck Wine Dinner at Knife Italian
Philippe Blanck of Domaine Blanck biodynamic wines will join chef John Tesar at his Italian restaurant inside The Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas for a five-course pairing dinner. Highlights from the menu include spring pea and ricotta dumplings, bigeye tuna with sturgeon caviar, lobster puttanesca, and 45-day dry-aged ribeye with truffle jus and artichoke bearnaise. Dinner is $165 and begins with a 6 pm meet-and-greet with Blanck followed by a 6:30 pm seating.