This week in gluttony
Fill up on the 10 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Busy food-and-drink season is here, as evidenced by this week's lengthy list. Wine dinners abound, a barbecue and music festival returns, and an annual "egghead" cookoff will draw hundreds by week's end. Save room for a patio pizza-making party on Sunday.
Tuesday, October 15
A Taste of Spain: Spanish Tapas with Chef Mat Schuster at Central Market
The Lovers Lane location of the gourmet grocer will host chef Mat Schuster of San Francisco’s Canela Bistro for a cooking demonstration class. The lineup of Spanish tapas to be served range from jamon Iberico "tartar" to Mahón-Menorca PDO cheese with quince paste and toasted walnut phyllo cigars with quince drizzle. Spanish wine pairings are included in the $90 price, and class will run from 6:30-8:30 pm.
Barcardi Rum Room at Casablanca
Barcardi’s “Rum Room” pop-up tasting series will make a stop at Casablanca Bar in Bishop Arts for complimentary cocktails, DJ music, activations, and more. Drinks will feature Barcardi Reserva Ocho and include the “Old Cuban” and “After Ocho,” among twists on Barcadi classics. The pop-up will run from 7-11 pm and admission is free.
Wednesday, October 16
Cornell Wine Dinner at Dakota’s Steakhouse
The upscale Dallas steakhouse will host winemaker Elizabeth Tangney of Sonoma’s Cornell Vineyards to talk guests through a five-course dinner featuring her wines. Menu items include snapper crudo, duck pappardelle, and prime filet mignon. Dinner is $460, inclusive of tax and gratuity, and begins at 6 pm.
Thursday, October 17
Taste of the Trolley
Taking place at the Fashion Industry Gallery, this annual McKinney Avenue Transit Authority fundraising event features bites from restaurants located along the M-Line Trolley route. More than a dozen participants include Sixty Vines, Mexican Sugar, Malai Kitchen, The Rustic, and Truluck’s. Tickets are $125 and the event will run from 6-10 pm.
Outpost 76 at Knife Steakhouse Plano
John Tesar’s steakhouse will partner with Texas cattle ranch Outpost 76 on six-course dinner featuring Wagyu beef. The menu is a collaboration between the Knife culinary team and Outpost 76 chef Walter Bandt, who’s cooked for the likes of Paul McCartney, Madonna, and even the late Queen Elizabeth II. Menu highlights include “0 to 60” dry-aged beef sampler, 72-hour short rib, and a sweet and savory dessert of bone marrow crème brulee. Dinner is $275, plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6:30 pm.
Friday, October 18
Orin Swift Wine Dinner at Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh
Four courses paired with Orin Swift wines will feature fall flavors like cinnamon and apple salad, thyme mustard crusted lamb chop, and caramel chocolate pumpkin dome. Price is $130, plus tax and a service fee, and dinner begins at 6 pm.
Saturday, October 19
North Texas EggFest
The 8th annual event will feature more than 20 “egghead” cooks who’ll fire up their Big Green Eggs for a tasting event. Guests can sample their creations and vote for their favorites. Tickets are $10 in advance and the event will run from 11 am-3 pm at Sunnyland Outdoor Living in North Dallas. Those in the market for a Big Green Egg can take advantage of deep discounts on demos after the cookoff.
Troubadour Festival
This Texas barbecue and music festival in Celina will feature 40 barbecue restaurants plus eight country music bands including co-headliners Shane Smith & The Saints, and Treaty Oak Revival. A few of the barbecue participants include Dayne’s Craft Barbecue, Hurtado Barbecue, Lockhart Smokehouse, and Meat Church. Tickets are $125 for both the barbecue and the music, with entry at 1 pm for barbecue samples until 3:30 pm. (Food will be available for purchase thereafter.)
Sunday, October 20
Pizza Making at Poco Fiasco
The Harwood District pizzeria and martini bar will host its monthly hands-on pizza-making class on the patio. Tickets are $40, plus tax and gratuity, and include a pizza-making kit and handcrafted cocktail. Class begins at 4 pm.
Monday, October 21
Copper Cane Wine Dinner at Sea Breeze Market & Grill
California’s Copper Cane wines will be featured during this six-course dinner at Sea Breeze in Plano. The seafood-centric menu includes a lobster roll with caviar beurre blanc, tuna tiradito, seared sea bass, Coca-Cola braised short rib, and limoncello tiramisu. Seats are $125, plus tax and gratuity. Arrive by 6 pm for cocktail hour before a 7 pm dinner start.