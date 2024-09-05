Reopening News
Upscale market Foxtrot still plans to reopen locations in Dallas
A buzzy food market chain that abruptly closed down in April is working on its comeback: Foxtrot Cafe & Market, the corner store chain that abruptly shuttered all locations in April, including four stores in Dallas and four in Austin, is reopening, starting with a location on Chicago's Gold Coast where it will open on September 5.
According to a release, the chain is planning to reopen more Foxtrot locations in Chicago and Dallas through 2025.
The release does not say how many locations will be reopened, and also does not mention Austin. But a spokesperson says that Austin should not be ruled out entirely, stating that the "[Austin] locations' leases lapsed when Outfox closed, so there has been a longer than expected reestablishment process."
Foxtrot debuted in 2016 in Chicago as a delivery app with food and alcohol before blossoming into an upscale version of a corner store, partnering with food vendors and providing a platform for restaurateurs to sell their wares.
They made their debut in Dallas in 2019, opening a location at 2822 McKinney Ave., then went on to open three more locations including Greenville Avenue, Knox Street, and Hillcrest Avenue, where they built a following for breakfast tacos and coffee.
They made their Austin debut in February 2023, and ended up opening four stores total including two downtown locations and one in South Austin.
The April 2024 closure was announced in a statement and on Foxtrot's Instagram account. Chicago-based Dom's Kitchen & Market, which had merged with Foxtrot in November 2023, also made an announcement on its website.
Outfox Hospitality, their parent company, subsequently declared bankruptcy, and the locations were acquired by a group led by chain co-founder Mike LaVitola, who is working to revive the concept.
The release says they'll reopen with a full-day menu featuring breakfast, lunch, and afternoon offerings including panini, salads, bowls, and cookies. The stores will reintroduce customer favorites such as gummies and products from small and local makers.