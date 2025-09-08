Taco News
Longtime taco shop in Dallas' Deep Ellum closes after 12 years
A longtime taco shop in Dallas' Deep Ellum has closed: Fuzzy's Taco Shop, which had been open at 2709 Elm St. for more than a decade, closed its doors on September 6.
A statement from the owner said that "after much thought and careful consideration, we have made a difficult decision to close Fuzzy's Taco Shop Deep Elm effective September 6," and directed customers to the three other shops from the same owner at 4740 W. Mockingbird Ln, 10910 N. Central Expwy, and 3501 Town Crossing Blvd. in Mesquite.
Known for their Baja-style tacos, chips & queso, margaritas, and beeritas, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has come a long way since its debut in 2003 when they opened their original location on Berry Street in Fort Worth.
Now based in Irving and franchised by affiliates of US-based Dine Brands Global, they currently have nearly 150 restaurants across the U.S. open or in the works — although the largest footprint is still in the DFW area with more than 40 locations stretching from Wylie to Weatherford.
The Deep Ellum location opened in 2013 in what was previously a revered restaurant, the Deep Ellum Cafe, and next to live music bar Three Links, where it often served as a next-door commissary for touring bands. At the time, they were one of the only taquerias in the neighborhood, but the Velvet Taco chain has since opened a location a few blocks down Elm Street in 2023.
Deep Ellum locals said that the Fuzzy's rarely seemed busy, although during the pandemic, they stepped up their to-go operation. In recent years, they've veered more towards the suburbs, although they did have a central location at 6760 Abrams Rd. near Skillman, which was open for four years.