Victory Park News
Hearsay Gastro Lounge from Houston to debut at Dallas' Victory Park
A gastropub from Houston is coming to Dallas' Victory Park: Hearsay Gastro Lounge, a small chain serving American cuisine in frequently restored historic settings, will open a location at 2300 Victory Park Ln., #H10, at the corner of Lamar Street.
According to a spokesperson, the pub will open in late 2025 or early 2026.
Hearsay Gastro Lounge was founded and opened its doors in October 2009 in the historic W.L. Foley Building in downtown Houston, and has since expanded to a portfolio of seven locations, most in the Houston area, but with plans for Waco and Austin, as well.
The concept was founded by Dr. Lucky Chopra through his Landmark Hospitality Group. Chopra, who is also a radiologist and healthcare entrepreneur, created the Hearsay concept to redevelop historic buildings into unique dining destinations.
Hearsay’s menu was designed to be welcoming to all, ranging from Southern-inspired comfort dishes to health-conscious options, embracing every kind of appetite. Shareable plates include
- deviled eggs
- spinach-artichoke dip
- charcuterie board
- Wagyu meatballs
- cheesesteak egg rolls
- kung pao cauliflower bites.
Sandwiches run $16 to $18 and include
- Wagyu cheeseburger
- lamb kebab on pita
- blackened redfish tacos
- muffaletta
- and a "Thanksgiving" sandwich with turkey, cheddar cranberry sauce on a ciabatta roll with mashed potatoes & gravy
There are a half dozen vegetarian items including a Cuban sandwich with tofu, an Impossible burger with rosemary fries and pizzas including fig & prosciutto and one with chimichurri steak & blue cheese.
Steaks and entrees priced from $23 to $45 include an 8-oz filet, a 14-oz ribeye, chicken Milanese, shrimp & grits, and chicken pasta.
Cocktails run the gamut from an old-fashioned to an espresso martini to a showpiece cocktail with blueberry vodka, limincello, and an edible bubble whose color changes. Plus craft beer and a selection of healthy juices such as the green goddess with spinach, kale, cucumber, celery, & apple.
Perhaps the biggest draw is the weekend brunch with dishes like a custard-coated Creme Brulee French toast, steak & eggs, chicken & waffles, eggs benedict, breakfast tacos, short rib hash, and mimosas.
One thing that is cool about the chain is that it is not cookie-cutter: Each location has its own distinct vibe and aesthetic.
“If you walk into a Hearsay, you know you’re in Hearsay – but every Hearsay is different,” Chopra told Doing More Today. “We have a style and an agenda we’re executing, but we adapt it to the space.”
“We don’t just open restaurants,” Chopra says. “We tell stories."