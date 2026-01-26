Rise and dine
California breakfast chain Huckleberry's heads to northeast Dallas suburb
The wait is finally over in Sachse for the opening of Huckleberry's, a breakfast-and-lunch chain based in California. According to a release, the new restaurant will debut at 3105 Bunker Hill Road, Suite 108, on Monday, February 9.
First announced for Sachse in 2023, Huckleberry's has two other locations in Dallas Fort Worth - one in Keller and one in North Arlington.
Billed as "Southern cookin' with a California twist," Huckleberry's takes a Cajun spin on breakfast. Signatures include stuffed French toast and a category called "skillet hotties," featuring eggs topped with Cajun ingredients such as Andouille sausage and shrimp.
Other favorites include Creole catfish, chicken-fried steak, shrimp po' boys, fried green tomatoes, and beignets. (Good thing they'll be open in time for Mardi Gras because their beignet sitting on vanilla cream and topped with fresh fruit looks like a perfect Fat Tuesday treat.)
Lunch includes items like the spicy Bayou chicken sandwich as well as a California chicken sandwich. Wash it all down with "Huck’s Swamp Tea," Huckleberry Lemonade, or specialty hot or iced coffees topped with whipped cream.
Huckleberry's transports guests to the bayou.Photo courtesy of Huckleberry's
Huckleberry's takes its bayou theme seriously, transporting guests South through signature design elements such as a weeping willow tree, twinkling fireflies, Zydeco music, vibrant murals and playful gator accents, the release says.
“We embrace our guests like family and immerse them in the spirit of the bayou,” says Greg Graber, CEO of Heritage Restaurant Brands, in the release. “We’re excited to introduce Sachse to our exceptional hospitality and bold Southern flavors while becoming an active part of the community for years to come.”
Huckleberry’s in Sachse will debut February 9 with festivities that include a giveaway of a free “Who’s Your Huckleberry?” coffee mug and complimentary coffee to the first 50 customers. The fanfare continues with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 am Wednesday, February 11.
Regular hours will be 7 am-3 pm daily.
---
Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.