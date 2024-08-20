Hummus News
California Mediterranean chain Hummus Republic to make debut in Frisco
A fast-casual chain specializing in healthy Mediterranean food is coming to Frisco: Called Hummus Republic, it's a California chain dedicated to bowls, pita sandwiches, and hummus, and will open in a former popcorn shop at 3311 Preston Rd. #7, in The Centre at Preston Ridge.
According to franchise owner Sunny Kabaria, it'll open at the end of August.
Hummus Republic was founded by entrepreneur Nir Giat in California in 2012, and began franchising in 2015. There are currently 11 locations in California, plus another 16 in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Washington. There was also a location in Flower Mound that opened in 2023 but lasted only a few months before closing.
The menu centers on classic middle Eastern dishes including hummus, gyro meat, and falafel. You can order a bowl, wrap, or pita sandwich, and customize, like a Mediterranean version of Chipotle.
You start with couscous, garbanzo beans, or greens, then add hummus, proteins, and other ingredients.
Given the name, it should come as no surprise that Hummus Republic has four kinds of hummus: plain, harissa, kalamata olive, or eggplant. They also have three varieties of tahini, the luscious dressing made from sesame seeds: regular, red pepper, and garlic jalapeno, hoo boy spicy.
Protein options include chicken shawarma, lemon chicken, fried chicken, beef and lamb gyro, and two vegetarian options: falafel or mushroom shawarma, made with shiitake mushrooms no less.
If you're not up for a bowl or wrap, they have unique creations such as a vegan falafel burger; street-style loaded sweet potato fries topped with feta, eggplant, and chickpea croutons, and dolmades (grape leaves stuffed with rice).
Prices range from $12 for a pita to $14 for a bowl.
The Frisco location comes from first-time franchisee Sunny Kabaria, whose family owns and manages motels and hotels in Texas and New Mexico. He was exposed to Hummus Republic by a friend who owns locations in New Jersey.
"We're already in the hospitality field, and loved the idea of bringing a modern, tasty, vegetarian, fast-food kitchen to Dallas-Fort Worth," he says.