Red white and blue
Dallas restaurants go all red-white-and-blue on 4th of July food & drink
In a world where good prevails over evil, we'd choose our food and drink based entirely on taste and flavor.
But all bets are off when 4th of July rolls around — a time when Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants go madly patriotic (and mad for red food dye) — giving a red-white-and-blue makeover to everything from basic cupcakes to fruit tarts to milkshakes to margaritas.
Does it taste any better if it's decked out like a U.S. flag? It's your patriotic duty to find out.
Here's where to find the red, white, and blue:
Cantina Laredo patriotic margaritaCantina Laredo
Cantina Laredo captures 4th of July in a glass with its USA ‘Rita – a twist on the restaurant’s signature Casa ‘Rita, featuring red, white, and blue layers with Blue Curacao and strawberry puree. The special cocktail is $13 will be available from July 1-4. Participating locations include Addison at 4546 Belt Line Rd. and Frisco at 1125 Legacy Dr.
Empire Baking Co celebrates Independence Day with a slate of limited-edition items including blueberry streusel pie for $30; sugar-sprinkled star-shaped shortbread (package of nine, $11.50); and cupcakes with cream cheese icing and red, white, & blue sprinkles, $17.56 for a 4-pack.
Empire Baking cupcakeempirebaking.com
Ford’s Garage in Plano has an over-the-top Red, White & Blue Milkshake, featuring strawberries blended with Tillamook vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, blueberries, and a caramel apple cookie, for $10. They'll donate $1 from each purchase to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which provides financial support to families of fallen police officers, firefighters, medical personnel, paramedics/EMTs, and 911 dispatchers.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop invites you to cool off with a red, white, and blue treat called the Bomb-a-'Rita, consisting of a frozen strawberry margarita with blue curacao and a classic Bomb Pop, $13.
Fuzzy's Taco Stand bomb-a-ritaFuzzy's
Jalisco Norte will offer two patriotic specials for the July 4th holiday: a guacamole and queso combo for $10, and a patriotic red sandia margarita featuring watermelon, for $12 all day.
La Madeleine will offer a red, white, and blue "Liberte Tarte" — consisting of an individual tart filled with vanilla pastry cream, topped with glazed raspberries, blueberries, and whipped cream, for $2.79. It's available June 26 through August 7.
La Madeleine fruit tartsLa Madeleine
La Parisienne is closed on July 4, but the French bistro will offer red, white, or blue macarons with every entree order from July 1-3 and July 5-7.
Punch Bowl Social will celebrate July 4 all weekend, from July 4-7 with various specials including discount bowling for $20 per hour per person (including shoe rental) on July 4. Each day, the team will hide red, white, and blue rubber duckies throughout the restaurant. Guests who find those patriotic ducks will get special prizes.
SusieCakes is offering patriotic sweets (see photo at top) including 4th of July cupcakes (four for $20) cupcake decorating kit ($54 for a dozen); a holiday chocolate chip cookie cake ($34); massive red-white-and-blue snickerdoodles (four for $15); and decorated cakes. June 29-July 4 at Hillside, Preston Center, and Fort Worth.
UnaVida will serve Hamburguesas for $10 and a red-white-and-blue frozen margarita for $13 all day on July 4.