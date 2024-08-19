In Today's Wrap News
Buzzy Indian wrap restaurant Kati Roll unrolls location in Plano
A restaurant specializing in an unusual, delectable kind of wrap is coming to Plano. It's called The Kati Roll Company, named for its signature dish called kati rolls, and it's opening at 5588 SH-121 #100 just east of the Tollway in a former Snappy Salads.
According to a release, it'll debut with a grand opening event on August 24.
Kati rolls are a street food from Kolkata, a city on the eastern-most side of India. They're like a wrap, like a gyro, like a burrito, with a flatbread closing various fillings.
But in kati rolls, the wrap part is a buttery Indian paratha flatbread, whose crisp and flaky texture makes all the difference. It's no dull flour tortilla, see what I'm sayin'.
The concept was founded by Payal Saha, a native of Kolkata who moved to New York and missed the signature dish of her hometown. She and her husband Anil Bathwal opened the first location in 2002 Greenwich Village, and have since opened other locations in Manhattan plus one in Dallas which was opened in April by franchisee Hebron Sher.
“When we brought the concept to Texas, we knew we wanted the first location in the heart of Dallas, but we always had the suburbs on the mind,” Sher says. “There is a huge South Asian community within the Dallas metroplex, and we’ve felt the love and excitement for the Plano location the moment the exterior sign went up on the building. We are thrilled to bring the familiar cuisine to the fans of the brand, but also excited to introduce Plano residents to something that is maybe new for them!”
There are more than a dozen rolls. Highlights include:
- Chicken Tikka Roll. Chicken breast marinated in yogurt
- Aloo Masala Roll. Mashed potato patty, tomatoes, green peppers
- Shami Kabab Roll. Minced lamb & lentil croquette
- Unda Paneer Roll. Flatbread layered in freshly beaten egg & Achari Paneer filling
You can get them with paratha, the traditional choice, the flaky one mentioned above — a flatbread which has an almost croissant-like flakiness. Or you can get them with roti, a flatbread made from whole durum wheat which is more puffy and also is vegan, so it has its own set of advantages.
Apart from the kati rolls, other options on the menu include momos — the Indo-Tibetan version of dumplings — plus Indian beer and lassi, the Indian yogurt smoothie.
Rolls start at $6 for the basic Unda with egg; and top out at $11 for one filled with tikka steak. It's not expensive. But on opening day, they'll be serving their kati rolls for $5. Worth the trip!