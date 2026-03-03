Foodie celebrity news
Meet TikTok food critic Keith Lee at a Dallas dumpling shop this week
Viral TikTok food influencer, critic, and Dallas resident Keith Lee has introduced another title to his resume: investor in Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. To celebrate, he will make an appearance and greet fans at the restaurant's Deep Ellum Dallas location on Friday, March 6.
"More than just a restaurant visit, Keith Lee and Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will be celebrating their new strategic partnership by engaging with the local community," says a release.
Here are the what-where-when details, per the release:
Location: Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, 2548 Elm St., Dallas
Time: The restaurant opens at 11 am Friday. But the actual event will take place from 2-3 pm; that is when Lee is expected to be there. (He will give details on his TikTok account, a spokesperson says.) Get there early because ...
What: The first 100 guests in line will receive free Brooklyn Dumpling Shop merchandise, and samples will be passed out for guests to enjoy while they wait in line.
Chances of shaking Keith's hand: Good. "Keith Lee will make an appearance, serving guests and engaging directly with the community during the event," organizers say.
What else is happening: There will also be opportunities to shop local vendors and small business booths, "giving guests the chance to browse, shop, and connect while they wait in line," they say.
Dumplings from Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. Courtesy photo
The multi-year partnership with Brooklyn Dumpling Studio marks Lee's first investment in a brand. Lee has over 20 million followers across social media and is known for his transparent reviews (like this one, of Dallas matcha shops) that spark swift consumer response. He moved to Dallas in 2024.
"I've always believed that food brings people together, and that's what stood out to me about Brooklyn Dumpling Shop," says Lee in the release. "It's creative, it's accessible, and it doesn't cut corners on flavor. Partnering with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is about more than just great food, it's about community, culture, and creating experiences people can enjoy and trust. I'm excited to be part of what they're building and to help introduce even more people to something special."
The Deep Ellum Dallas location was Brooklyn Dumpling Shop's first restaurant in Texas. It opened in 2023, offering traditional and specialty dumplings influenced by flavors found in a typical New York City diner. The concept was founded in New York in 2021.