Buzzy opening
Kilmac’s bar brings cocktails, pizza, and playful patio to Oak Cliff Dallas
A vibey new bar from a Dallas pub veteran is now serving in Oak Cliff: Kilmac’s has debuted at 814 W. Davis St. from Feargal McKinney, the Dublin-born founder of Henderson Street bars The Old Monk, Skelllig, and Spider Murphy’s Pub.
McKinney first ventured to Oak Cliff in 2024, when he opened a second location of The Old Monk at 810 W. Davis St. He partnered with his longtime operations manager Charles Reis to bring Kilmac’s to life, next to The Old Monk.
Kilmac’s occupies a building that once served as an automotive garage before being transformed into a mancave by Ron Patterson, who lived in the house just behind it. Following Patterson’s death in 2021, McKinney acquired the property.
The sophisticated yet relaxed bar kept its intimate hideaway feel, with low and warm lighting and a vintage, speakeasy-like aesthetic.
“We came in and loved the way the room felt: a cozy little room with a bar in it. We wanted to embrace and enhance that,” Reis says.
There’s a sense of layered energy: the bar area is lively, with people ordering and chatting, while the seating areas feel tucked away and more personal.
Kilmac’s also features a Hill Country-like outdoor area, which doubles the size of the indoor space. The patio has an open, playful, and casual feel, with gravel ground, string lights, and a shiny Airstream bar in the back.
Kilmac's cocktail-centric menu was designed by Reis and general manager Cameron Westmoreland.
“We have a handful of craft cocktails, but many of them are variations of the classics, with quality ingredients and some unique flavors,” Reis says. Cocktails run $16-$17.
Highlights of the menu include:
- Santa Muerte: Featuring a pechuga mezcal, distilled with turkey meat and citrus for a smoky flavor, served with peach, lemon, and serrano hot honey.
- Freezer Martini: Made with old proof Scottish gin infused with saffron post distillation with notes of coriander and citrus.
- Mezcalita: Prepared with orange liqueur and lime for a citrus, sweet flavor.
- Smoked Guinness old fashioned: Including a reduction of Guinness-infused syrup, chocolate bitters, angostura and an oaky smoke finish.
They serve Guinness as the only beer on draft and a few beers by the bottle, as well as wine options.
For food, they are slinging pizza crafted by Lee Hunzinger, a New-York born pizza master formerly at Cane Rosso, Zoli’s, and Thunderbird Pies. The 12-inch pies are $16-$22, and varieties include the Drunken Pepperoni with vodka sauce and jalapeño; the Piccante with soppressata and Calabrian chiles; the Davis Street with Jimmy’s sausage and roasted cremini mushrooms; and vegan and vegetarian options, as well. They serve garlic knots and an antipasto option as appetizers.
“We wanted something complementary to what we serve at The Old Monk, serving the same customers something different from what we have done before,” Reis says.
The bar is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 pm-2 am, with happy hour (featuring $9 cocktails) offered from 5 pm-7 pm Wednesday through Friday.
“It’s been great, really fun,” Reis says in the opening days. “The neighbors we know from next door have been asking about it for a long time. It’s been fun to finally get people in the building. It’s all coming to life nicely.”