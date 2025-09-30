Sports Bar News
New sports bar Kings Cave with international flair opens in Carrollton
Carrollton has a new sports bar with a not-your-everyday twist: Called Kings Cave, it's a sports bar with international flavors, located at 2661 Midway Rd. #109, where it will celebrate a weekend-long grand opening October 3-5.
Kings Cave blends American sports bar staples like wings, loaded fries, chicken tenders, and cheeseburgers with international dishes such as lamb sliders with tzatziki sauce, jerk chicken, shawarma, and more, in a modern but casual setting.
The menu includes nachos, queso, crab dip, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, fried shrimp, burgers, brisket sliders, lamb sliders with tzatziki sauce, spicy fried chicken sandwich, Cajun grilled chicken sandwich, and a suya bowl featuring grilled beef with onions and tomatoes with spicy suya seasoning.
Tacos come with choice of brisket, shrimp, beef suya, lamb, or chicken with salsa and Chipotle sauce. Sharwama comes with choice of sliced brisket, lamb, or chicken with shredded cabbage on a tomato-base sauce wrapped in pita bread. They also do pita brad flatbreads in a veggie or meat version.
Entrees include Southern spiced chicken, jerk chicken, fish & chips, babyback ribs, and Cajun pasta in a creamy Cajun sauce, plus a sampler Board to share with wings, brisket, suya beef, coleslaw, and hushpuppies.
There's a full bar with cocktails and beer.
The 4,000 square-foot restaurant is in a space that was briefly a concept called Boozy Birds; and before that, Chop Shop Bar and Grill; and way back when, a place called Chuck's.
The space now contains more than a dozen TV’s airing a variety of sports — from basketball and football to soccer and cricket, reflecting Kings Cave's commitment to an international sports culture.
Kings Cave is from Kenechi "KC" Nnamani, who previously opened Cafe Nubia, an upscale Mediterranean and African fusion concept in North Dallas, in 2024. Together, the two concepts reflect a commitment to giving suburban diners spaces to celebrate everything from birthdays and anniversaries to game-day wins over distinctive food and cocktails.
“Sports bring people together, and our vision is to create a space in Carrollton where everyone feels at home,” Nnamani says. “Whether you grew up watching the Cowboys, love cheering on your college team, or follow soccer from across the globe, Kings Cave is about community and diversity, paired with food, drinks and plenty of sports.”