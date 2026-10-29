Chocolate News
World-famous La Maison du Chocolat to open at NorthPark Center Dallas
A world-renowned chocolatier is coming to Dallas, just in time for the holidays: La Maison du Chocolat, a French luxury chocolate house known for its handcrafted chocolates and high-end chocolate gifts, will open a kiosk at NorthPark Center, at Suite 400B on Level One near Neiman Marcus, taking over the space vacated by Kate Weiser Chocolate.
A spokesperson for the company confirmed that La Maison was coming, and promised that details on opening date and exact product mix would be forthcoming soon.
This is the first foray into Texas for La Maison du Chocolat, which operates 33 boutiques in major international markets including Paris, London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong, as well as eight locations in the U.S. — six in New York and two in Boston.
A good hint of what might be coming to Dallas is the 2025 holiday season pop-up they opened at Hudson Yard in New York, stocked with artisanal ganaches, gift collections, and their iconic hot chocolate, made from three different chocolates.
Their local presence will be a boon for Dallas chocolate fanatics who've had to travel to New York for their premier confections or else order online.
Not since the 2025 arrival of Dominique Crenn's Cafe Dior in Dallas has there been high-end foodie news this big.
La Maison du Chocolat was founded in Paris in 1977 by chocolatier Robert Linxe, whose refined approach towards chocolates transformed the everyday box of chocolates into an art form. Linxe elevated the craft by making chocolates with dark, less-sweet "ganache" fillings, enhanced by fruit purees and other flavorful ingredients — a vast improvement over the shelf-stable chocolates that prevailed at the time.
A signature at La Maison is the praliné, a chocolate with an ultra-creamy filling made from roasted nuts such as hazelnuts or almonds (not the sugary pecan candy that's a specialty in Texas).
La Maison's praliné bonbon flavors include dark chocolate pistachio marzipan; milk chocolate with crushed almonds; dark chocolate with gianduja; and milk chocolate praline with crushed hazelnuts and Maldon salt.
Their chef-chocolatier sources the best ingredients, including the rarest cacaos. Crafted in small batches, each chocolate is hand-cut, coated, and decorated using traditional methods at their chocolate factory outside Paris.
Their signature box of assorted chocolates contains 24 pieces, with both ganache and praliné fillings, for $89.
In addition to ganaches and pralinés, they do truffles, macarons, pastries, and decadent chocolate bars including the Tuileries, a dark chocolate bar with crushed almonds, hazelnuts, and pistachios; and the Madeleine, a milk chocolate bar with crushed hazelnuts and a thin layer of dark chocolate.
They also roll out seasonal items such as their iconic Holiday Chocolate Advent Calendar with gourmet chocolates hidden behind 24 boxes, one chocolate per day.
Kate Weiser Chocolate closed in mid-2026, after 12 years; the renowned chocolatier had been at NorthPark since 2016. However, they'll be selling their popular "Carl the Snowman" hot chocolate kit, featuring a chocolate snowman filled with marshmallows that melts into cocoa when submerged in warm milk, during the Christmas 2026 season via a partnership with Central Market.