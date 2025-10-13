Frozen Margarita News
Landmark Bar & Kitchen to bring fun neighborhood vibes to Addison
There's a new neighborhood hangout coming to Addison: Landmark Bar & Kitchen, a restaurant concept from SS Hospitality Group, will open at 5100 Belt Line Rd., #410, in the Village on the Parkway, in the former Verts Mediterranan Grill, tucked between Vidorra and Hawkers.
According to SS Hospitality Group principal Sam Sameni, the restaurant will open on October 20.
Landmark is known for its Southern hospitality, chef-driven comfort food, lively bar program, and oh yes, a mechanical bull. The first location opened in Fort Worth in 2013, with a goal to create a place "where everyone feels welcome and the good times roll," Sameni says.
“Landmark has always been about community. It’s the place you come to unwind, catch a game, share a drink, and make memories,” Sameni says. “We’re excited to bring that experience to Addison — and even more excited to continue expanding across Texas.”
There's also a location currently under construction in Lubbock.
Mechanical bull at Landmark Bar & KitchenLandmark
Guests can look forward to riding “Buckshot Bronco,” Landmark’s mechanical bull, as well as daily happenings including live entertainment and themed nights such as music bingo nights. The space also features flexible event areas for private parties, happy hours, and corporate gatherings.
Food & drink
The menu features appetizers like trash can nachos, meatballs, and Southwestern egg rolls with chicken, spinach, & black beans.
There are wings both boneless and with bone; flatbreads such as mushroom truffle; and pastas such as spaghettini with shaved parmesan and pine nuts.
There are seared tuna tacos, burgers, steak sliders, fried chicken sandwich, and Cajun chicken alfredo, which is one of Landmark's most popular dishes.
A daily lunch special with items like chicken-fried chicken on Fridays is $10. Desserts include a Dubai chocolate cheesecake.
Prices range from $10 to $20. There's a separate late-night menu — an abbreviated version of their regular menu — and they also host brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
The bar menu is fun, featuring nine margaritas, a "cappuccino martini" — a twist on the omnipresent espresso martini — a bubble gum daiquiri, and some showpiece drinks including a liquid nitrogen margarita with popping fruit pearls with that's frozen tableside; and a flaming with spicy tamarind tequila, chamoy, tajin, and lime that's served flaming.
While the location is slated to open on October 20, they're also hosting a VIP sneak peek. To get in, sign up at www.LandmarkBars.com.
SS Hospitality Group specializes in bars, restaurants, and large-scale events, with a portfolio that includes Landmark Bar & Kitchen, Theory Nightclub, Texas Republic, and Baila Cantina y Cocina (coming soon). The group also owns Texas Festivals & Events, recently merged with the International Margarita Organization (IMO), and is one of the largest event producers in the country, known for its flagship Margarita Festival series across the U.S. and other food & beverage events.