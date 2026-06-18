Michelin Meals
Mamani brings Austin's Michelin-starred Hestia to Dallas for one night
Acclaimed Austin restaurant Hestia is bringing its live fire cooking to a collaborative dinner at Dallas' esteemed French restaurant Mamani this August. The one-night-only event comes on the heels of the two restaurants' upcoming dinner in Austin that is part of Hestia's annual Lone Star Dinner Series.
The "Mamani and Friends: Mamani x Hestia Dinner" will take place Tuesday, August 4 at Mamani in Uptown Dallas. The menu for the eight-course event is still under wraps, but it's safe to say that the live fire cooking will be the spotlight.
A press release says a grill will be placed outdoors in front of Mamani, where Hestia's team will prepare its Michelin-worthy dishes. Mamani Wine Director Josh Ponthieux will create optional wine pairings for the experience.
Three of Hestia's top chefs — Kevin Fink, Paul Wensel, and Tavel Bristol-Joseph — will be in attendance, alongside Mamani's executive chef and partner Christophe De Lellis. Both Fink and Bristol-Joseph are James Beard Award finalists, establishing the chefs as culinary icons in their own right.
"I thought it was cool to bring to Mamani another Texas Michelin restaurant with a very different approach than ours," De Lellis said in a statement. "We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Hestia’s team and do something really special for our community here in Dallas."
Mamani opened in Dallas in 2025 under chef Christophe De Lellis, whose menu blends influences from Paris and the French and Italian Rivieras.Courtesy of Mamani
De Lellis will travel to Austin to cook with Fink for Hestia's Lone Star Dinner Series two weeks before the Dallas dinner takes place. The Austin series began its current season on June 16 with Tatemó, a Houston restaurant that builds the majority of its menu on masa. The Mamani dinner will be held July 21 and will be followed by a dinner with Austin's Michelin-rated InterStellar BBQ on August 25.
CultureMap was in attendance for the June 16 12-course kickoff, where chefs from both restaurants worked together in the kitchen — one team in black and the other in white — to deliver a diverse menu with a light seafood focus and Texas touches.
Hestia's dishes included a farmed oyster with refreshing, summery garnishes; a tiny kampachi roll; Texas Wagyu tartare with Thai basil and a fragrant jalapeño flatbread; and an Italian-inspired, dry-aged Berkshire pork coppa with kosho (fermented citrus and chili paste), radicchio, and marinated Sungolds. Each restaurant contributed one dessert, with Hestia's elegant corn pavlova serving as a well-balanced finale to the meal.
If the Hestia x Tatemó dinner indicates the exceptional quality that hungry Dallasites can expect from the Mamani x Hestia experience, attendees will surely be in for a memorable evening.
The Mamani x Hestia dinner will be held on Tuesday, August 4. Only 100 tickets will be sold for the event at $235 per person, plus $135 for optional wine pairings. Reservations open Tuesday, June 23 via OpenTable.
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Brianna Caleri contributed to this story.