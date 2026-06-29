Dog-gone it
Dallas-based Mutts Canine Cantina suddenly closes all locations
A favorite Dallas hangout for dogs and their owners is gone "fur-ever." The owners of Mutts Canine Cantina announced Monday, June 29 they're permanently closing all locations, including Uptown Dallas and Fort Worth, after more than a decade in business.
The unexpected announcement came via a social media post, catching patrons by surprise since the dog parks had just been open, as usual, the past weekend.
The post reads in part: “After many years of wagging tails, muddy paws, and friendships formed at the water bowl, today we’re permanently closing our Mutts Dallas and Clearfork locations, effective immediately. Mutts has been more than a dog park — it’s been a community, and we’re incredibly grateful to every member, guest, and pup who made it special.”
The company's website was updated with a similar message. Comments sharing memories, and expressing sadness, disappointment and dissatisfaction around the news were disabled shortly after the post went live.
The closure affects the flagship Uptown location, which opened in 2013, and the Fort Worth outpost, which followed in 2018 at The Shops at Clearfork. Additionally, the Allen location (opened in 2021) and the franchised Austin location (opened in 2022) are now listed as permanently closed. A planned franchise location in New Braunfels never opened.
Dallas-based FreeRange Concepts, which owns Mutts, told CultureMap the company closed Mutts to focus on their other concepts.
“After nearly 15 years, we’ve had a great run with Mutts in Dallas and Fort Worth, and it’s time to shift our focus to our other brands,” says Kyle Noonan, owner and CEO of FreeRange Concepts. “We still own the Mutts name and don’t know what’s next for it — but today we’re simply grateful. Thank you to our team, our guests, and every dog who made it special.”
FreeRange Concepts, which was founded in 2011 by Josh Sepkowitz and Kyle Noonan, has experienced a major expansion over the past decade. Its portfolio includes popular restaurants and bars such as Bowl & Barrel, in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio; The General Public in Houston; The Rustic in Dallas (and coming soon to The Colony) and Houston; and Joe Leo in Dallas.
The sudden loss of Mutts leaves a significant void in the communities where it had become a beloved neighborhood staple. Its vibrant yellow benches and bar served as a fun after-hours space where dogs and people alike could socialize.
Because Mutts operated on a membership model, the farewell post directed dog owners with active memberships to reach out to membership services at muttsmembers@freerangeconcepts.com for more information.