Time for the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Food and beverage anniversary parties are prominent this week, with a local brewery celebrating 12 years and a Texas grocery chain marking three decades. There's also a fall-inspired wine tasting, a patio party for canines, and a chef competition where kids do the judging. Save room for Texas wines and festival fare at the 38th edition of the area's largest wine fete.
Tuesday, September 10
Harvest Wine Tasting at The Turner House
The Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts will partner with Taco Y Vino to host a wine tasting at The Turner House featuring five autumnal wines paired with harvest-inspired bites. Tickets are $100 ($90 for Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts members) and the pairing will take place from 6–8 pm.
Wednesday, September 11
Robert Sinskey Vineyards Wine Dinner at Margaret’s
Located on the 11th floor or the JW Marriot Dallas Arts District hotel, Margaret’s will host a five-course wine pairing dinner paired with wines from Robert Sinskey Vineyards of Napa Valley. Menu highlights include scallop crudo, lamb, bison, and a marshmallow dessert. Dinner is $250, plus tax and a service fee, and begins at 7 pm.
Thursday, September 12
Grapefest
The 38th annual four-day wine festival features the best of Texas-grown wines along with varietals from around the world. Grapevine’s historic downtown Main Street shuts down to give way to live music, food vendors, shopping, and kids activities, along with experiences like the People's Choice Wine Tasting Classic, Champagne Terrace, Liberty Park Plaza International Wine Experience, and the Rosé Rendezvous at the Gazebo. (Some experiences require an additional fee.) Admission is free all day Thursday and on Friday until 5 pm. After that, adults are $10 ($5 for 62-plus and children 6-12).
Friday, September 13
Drifter Dinner Series at Quarter Acre
Greenville Avenue restaurant has launched a guest chef dinner series, this month featuring Matt McCallister. The James Beard Award nominated chef will collaborate with Quarter Acre chef Toby Archibald to create an eight-course tasting menu paired with cocktails and wines. Dinner is $495, including tax and service charges, and seatings are available on the half-hour from 6–7:30 pm.
Saturday, September 14
Patio Pawty at Bread Winners Uptown
In partnership with Dallas Animal Services, Bread Winners Uptown will host an adoption brunch party. Dogs eligible for same-day adoption will be on-site and those who adopt will receive a gift basket including Bread Winners dog treats. Guests who donate to the cause will receive a $10 gift card to use towards their meal. There’ll also be live DJ music and $7 Grey Goose bloody marys and Patron Silver margaritas. The event will run from 11 am–2 pm.
Cheers to 12 Years at Four Corners Brewing Co.
Dallas brewery will celebrate its 12th year in business with an all-day party. Visit for local vendors, cup pong matches, pickleball, DJ music, and food by Pacheco Taco N Burger. There’ll be surprise beer tappings, too. The party will run from 1–8 pm.
Food Fight: When Chefs Battle, Kids Win
Area chefs will compete to create a healthy school lunch using only $4.43, with dishes to be judged by third, fourth, and fifth graders from Lewisville ISD. Tickets to watch the “Chopped” style competition and partake in the lunch are $10 for those 13 and older and $5 for kids under 13. The event will take place at the Technology, Exploration & Career Center West from 1–3 pm.
30th Anniversary Foodie Stroll at Central Market
Texas-based gourmet grocer will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a sip-and-stroll at all locations. To be held from 2–5 pm, the event will feature interactive demos, sampling, and tastings. Cost is $10 and includes a 30th anniversary wine glass and a $10 coupon.