Fantasy Gifts
Neiman Marcus offers $15,000 chance to put family recipe on its menus
Nostalgic Dallas Neiman Marcus fans who savored the recent news that the beloved Zodiac Room will live on at NorthPark now get another tidbit to whet their appetites: One customer could see a cherished family recipe take its place on all Neiman Marcus menus for a year.
The unique opportunity is one of seven 2026 Fantasy Gifts from the Dallas-based luxury retailer’s 100th anniversary Holiday Book catalog.
For $15,000, the recipient will work with Neiman Marcus' corporate chef to refine a cherished family recipe, see it featured on restaurant menus across the country, and receive a custom hand-illustrated menu commemorating the dish, Neiman's says.
Aunt Betty’s Apple Betty or Pop-Pop’s Potato Soup could take its place beside Stanley Marcus' Pot Roast in restaurants nationwide. Proceeds will benefit the Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, the retailer says.
It’s a sentimental offering for a brand whose dining rooms have become part of family traditions, from holiday lunches to bridal showers. The Zodiac Room, a longtime fixture at the now-closed downtown Dallas flagship, is scheduled to reopen November 20 in the former NM Café space at NorthPark Center.
At $15,000, the gift titled “Your Heritage Recipe at The Restaurants of Neiman Marcus” is the most accessible of the 2026 Fantasy Gifts. The rest offer the kind of over-the-top items and experiences that have made the tradition famous.
The remaining Fantasy Gifts (with their descriptions from the Holiday Book) are:
Dolce&Gabbana Casa Carretto Siciliano Foosball Table - $180,000: A hand-decorated foosball table featuring solid wood construction, galvanized steel hardware, screen-printed glass field, and hand-painted Carretto Siciliano artwork.
Dolce&Gabbana Foosball Table.Photo courtesy of Neiman Marcus
Star Wars Legacy Experience - $182,500: A once-in-a-lifetime journey behind the scenes at Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic at One Letterman in San Francisco's Presidio, including one-of-one Ahsoka season 2 lightsaber hilt prop replica signed by Dave Filoni, a private consultation to design custom-assembled lightsabers, and tickets to an upcoming Star Wars world premiere and afterparty alongside its cast and creators.
Go behind the scenes with the 'Star Wars' empire.Photo courtesy of Neiman Marcus
The Grand Tour with Buccellati - $860,000: A six-day journey through Venice, Florence, and Milan, personally hosted by the Buccellati family and offering rare access to private museums and ateliers, culminating in a design session with Andrea Buccellati to create a bespoke piece of High Jewelry.
Design a bespoke piece of fine jewelry.Photo courtesy of Neiman Marcus
Legendary Style with Verdura - $515,000: A New York City experience including a private salon tour of Verdura's historical museum collection, a fitting for custom one-of-one color combination of the Maltese Cross cuff, uniquely set with emerald, sapphire, and diamonds, followed by dinner at Orso and producer house seats to a Broadway show.
Maltese Cross cuff.Photo courtesy of Neiman Marcus
Ultimate Wakesurf Escape with Austin Keen and Arc Boats - $460,000: A one-of-a-kind gift featuring a fully loaded, all-electric Arc Sport — a high-performance wake boat that blends aerospace engineering, EV technology and innovative software. The experience includes white-glove onboarding, custom gear and private lessons with world champion wakesurfer Austin Keen for an unforgettable day on the water.
Arc Sport Boat.Photo courtesy of Neiman Marcus
SAUJET and Lalique Crystal Fragrance Experience - $115,000: A trip to Alsace, France, featuring a stay at Villa René Lalique, private tours with Thomas Saujet and Silvio Denz, a perfume masterclass with one of the collection’s master perfumers, two-Michelin-starred dining inclusive of exceptional wine pairing from Lalique’s cellar, and a world-exclusive first-edition SAUJET crystal trunk set in Lalique flacons.
Master perfume.Photo courtesy of Neiman Marcus
The Fantasy Gifts are a Neiman Marcus holiday tradition dating to 1959, when then-chairman Stanley Marcus began offering extravagant experiences and one-of-a-kind items in the retailer's annual Holiday Book. The 2026 edition marks the catalog's 100th anniversary.
Every Fantasy Gift purchase benefits the Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation through a corporate donation, according to the retailer.