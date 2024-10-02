Krabby Patty News
Here's the 100+ restaurants joining the Spongebob Krabby Patty Kollab
Nickelodeon and Paramount have launched a national promotion to celebrate the anniversary of one of its landmark cartoons: SpongeBob SquarePants.
Called The Krabby Patty Kollab, it's a program involving more than 100 restaurants doing their own spinoffs of the iconic Krabby Patty, the cartoon's signature dish. According to a release, the promotion begins Tuesday, October 8, when select restaurants will offer a variety of interpretations, including dumplings, falafel, burgers, doughnuts, ice cream and more.
“SpongeBob SquarePants began his journey as a fry cook, flipping Krabby Patties in the pilot episode of the series 25 years ago, and the coveted patty has since remained an enduring fixture in Bikini Bottom,” said Sherry Liu, SVP Studio Franchise Strategy & Operations, Nickelodeon and Paramount. “Though its formula remains a secret, SpongeBob SquarePants fans will now be able to enjoy imaginative interpretations of the legendary Krabby Patty through this unique collaboration.”
The Krabby Patty Kollab program brings more than 100 renditions to life in over 250 local restaurants across New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Las Vegas, Toronto, London, and Mexico City, and will be on menus through October 27. Visit https://krabbypattykollab.com/ for a list of local participating restaurants.
To bring the “The Krabby Patty Kollab” to life, Nickelodeon and Paramount teamed up with Off The Menu and The MRG Group, who have previously collaborated on creating leading experiential food-centric events and viral food-moments. Fans can get the latest updates by following @offthemenu account on Instagram.
For fans across the U.S., Canada and Guam, Wendy’s® will offer their own unique “Krabby Patty Kollab” Burger and Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty® through early November.
Participating restaurants include Wendy's, Amboy, Avicue, Babe's, Backyard, Bagel Miller, Bagel Boss, Ban Ban Burger, Bar Code, Beast & Cleaver, Black Cactus, Black Tap, Boa, Boom Bang, Brick N Cheese, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, Bun Sum, 99 Burgers, Butcher & Sons, Calic Bagel, Cherry Street Barbecue, Chi Tea, Chipsy, Cinderella, Cowy Burger, Cris and John, Dats Deli, Daughter, The Dearborn, Duck Donuts, Early Birds, Edzo's Burger Shop, El Desembarco, Ess-a-Bagel, Farmhouse Kitchen, Fat Sal's, Fred's Meat & Bread, Frontier, The General Muire, Hamburger America, Hamburguesa, Harlem Shake, Hat Creek, Hero, Heavy Salt, Irv's Burgers, Jealous Fork, Joe's Red Hots, Katsu Burger, Klein's, LaBirra Bar, Lalo!, Le Reve, Little Goat Diner, LOL Burger Bar, Lorenzo, Lubbies Bagels, M&F, The Mac Factory, Manjay, Marathon Burger, Mark's Off Madison, Mas Por Favor, Meat Castles, Monty's, Moongate Lounge, Nielsen's Frozen Custard, Noka Ramen & Bar, Nowon, O/S, OK's Deli, Old School, Oomi, Oui Melrose, Pacheco, Penelope's Vegan Taqueria, Phoenicia Diner, Pincho Burgers & Kebabs, Pinkbox, Pioneer, Pizzeria Mozza, Pomella, Prince St. Pizza, Puffy Pandy, Randy's Donuts, The Region, Rubi's, Saint Bread, Salt & Straw, Seoul Taco, Serious, Slutty Vegan, Smacks Hamburgers, Smashed, Smiley's Burger Club, Smoke Daddy's, Smoke & Fire, Sea & Garden, Soul & Smoke, Starship Bagel, Super Duper, Sweet Stack, Tacos 1986, Taqueria Chingon,Ugly Delicious, U.S. Burger Service, Utopia Bagels, Voi Ca Phe, West Egg Cafe, Wingmans, Wood's Chapel BBQ, Yokai Izakaya, and Yukon Pizza.
“The Krabby Patty Kollab” comes as Nickelodeon and Paramount continue to roll out a wide-ranging slate of 25th anniversary programs for SpongeBob SquarePants, including all-new original content across the Paramount ecosystem; one-of-a-kind location-based experiences; exclusive consumer products and games, first-to-market partnerships and so much more.
Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has generated a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base.