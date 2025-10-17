Pizza News
Pizza Guys from California opens first Texas restaurant in Plano
There's a new pizza in town: Called Pizza Guys, it's a Sacramento-based chain known for gourmet pizza at a price point that meets every budget, and it's opening its first-ever Texas location in Plano at 9613 Coit Rd. #109 on Saturday, October 18.
Pizza Guys was founded in 1986 as a single location in Sacramento, then began franchising in 1994. They currently have 100 stores open across three states — California, Nevada, and now Texas.
"Reaching our 100th location and opening in Texas is a proud moment for Pizza Guys," says founder and CEO Shahpour Nejad, who built the chain brick by brick.
Each Pizza Guys pizza is made with fresh dough, whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made from fresh-packed California-grown tomatoes.
There are more than 30 pizza options, including classic cheese pizza, meat lovers, veggie, and so on. But there are also global-inspired combinations such as
- Spicy Curry Pizza with a Tuscany thin crust, pesto sauce, mozzarella, curry seasoning, spinach, yellow onions, feta, jalapeño, crushed red pepper, tomatoes, and basil seasoning
- Texas BBQ with mozzarella, chicken, bacon, red onions, and Cattlemens hot & spicy BBQ sauce drizzle
- Serrano Chilli Pizzawith mozzarella, bacon, Canadian bacon, red onions, pineapple, Kogi Serrano Chili sauce drizzle, and cilantro
Many pizzas are topped with chicken including a Buffalo chicken, California garlic chicken — featuring their signature proprietary garlic sauce — chipotle chicken, and bacon chicken supreme. They also have a stuffed crust option.
Beyond pizzas, there are pastas, flatbreads, wings, salads, calzone, and appetizers such as a unique popper made from mashed potato, stuffed with jalapeno and cheese.
The Plano store is owned and operated by Ramandeep (Raman) Singh and Ranjeet Klair, a husband-and-wife team with extensive food industry experience and a shared passion for great food and hospitality. Together, their goal is to make Pizza Guys Plano a local favorite – a place where people can get great food and friendly service.
“When we decided to open a Pizza Guys in Plano, it wasn’t just about bringing another pizza restaurant to town,” said Ranjeet Klair. “It was about becoming part of a community that values quality, hospitality, and family—just like we do.”