Fuel upgrades
RaceTrac adds pizza bars to 30 Dallas-Fort Worth stores in $20M remodel
The RaceTrac convenience store chain is giving dozens of its Dallas-Fort Worth shops a makeover - and adding pizza to the pit stop.
According to a release, RaceTrac is spending nearly $20 million to remodel 30 stores across DFW, bringing its signature in-store pizza bars to North Texas for the first time, plus upgraded coffee stations, refreshed interiors, and expanded food offerings.
The remodels began in early May and will continue through December, RaceTrac says, with one to three stores reopening each week.
The company says the project marks its largest concentrated investment in North Texas and is part of an effort to transform its convenience stores into destinations for fresh food as well as fuel.
"Our guests deserve the very best of what our brand has to offer," Melanie Isbill, RaceTrac's president of convenience retail, says in the release. "With these remodels, we're bringing a fresh store experience, new food offerings and the full RaceTrac pizza bar to DFW."
Among the upgrades customers can expect:
- Fresh pizza bars serving grab-and-go pizzas made in-store.
- Redesigned coffee stations featuring six blends of RaceTrac's "Crazy Good Coffee" and expanded fixings.
- Updated Swirl World frozen yogurt bars with additional toppings at select locations.
- Refreshed interiors with new paint, signage, graphics, and décor.
- Reorganized store layouts that group complementary products together, such as chips near beer coolers and pastries near the coffee station.
The remodeled stores stretch across the Metroplex, from McKinney, Melissa, and Denton in the north to Duncanville and Waxahachie in the south, and from Weatherford in the west to Garland and Wylie in the east. The specific stores are:
Reopened (or in final stages this week):
- #2371 Parkwood — 5700 SH 121, Plano
- #2336 Shiloh — 10707 Ferguson Road, Dallas
- #2339 Exchange — 840 W. Exchange Pkwy., Allen
- #528 Denton/University — 2804 W. University Drive, Denton
- #219 McKinney — 2032 W. University Drive, McKinney
- #2386 Warren — 3425 Legacy Drive, Frisco
- #437 Garland — 2018 Northwest Hwy., Garland
- #581 McDermott — 9110 Coit Road, Plano
- #210 Renner — 3455 E. Renner Road, Plano
- #2337 Community — 2807 West Northwest Hwy., Dallas
- #630 The Park at Garland — 3401 S. Garland Ave., Garland
- #2362 Golden Triangle — 3100 Golden Triangle, Fort Worth
- #2304 Melissa — 1100 Sam Rayburn Hwy., Melissa
- #612 Teel — 2676 Eldorado Pkwy., Frisco
- #634 Duncanville — 519 S. Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville
- #2382 Lebanon — 7940 Lebanon Rd., Frisco
- #598 Wylie — 801 N. Highway 78, Wylie
- #504 Harry Hines — 9620 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas
- #2369 Meadows — 1550 S. Morgan Street, Granbury
- #2403 Weatherford — 1706 S. Main St., Weatherford
- #133 Century — 4740 Main St., Frisco
Underway or coming soon:
- #99 Park & Alma — 1100 W. Park Blvd., Plano
- #253 Coit — 620 Coit Road, Plano
- #375 Justin Road — 1809 Justin Road, Flower Mound
- #123 East Chase — 1840 Eastchase Pkwy., Fort Worth
- #656 Keller — 700 Keller Pkwy., Keller
- #166 Mansfield — 3241 E. Broad St., Mansfield
- #68 Alsbury Blvd. — 775 NE Alsbury Blvd., Burleson
- #127 Bowen Road — 4201 S. Bowen Road, Arlington
- #320 Pioneer Pkwy. — 2333 E. Pioneer Pkwy., Arlington
Some locations will remain open during construction, they say, while others will temporarily close for more extensive renovations.
The Atlanta-based chain operates more than 850 RaceTrac and RaceWay convenience stores nationwide and has served the Dallas-Fort Worth market for decades.