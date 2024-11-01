Dallas Dining News
Limited-edition dishes for fall flavor this Dallas restaurant news
This roundup of restaurant news around Dallas is heavy on new menus with expansions and limited-edition specials. There are all the flavors of fall: pumpkin pancakes, pumpkin praline cake, and white chocolate peppermint shakes.
Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:
Chick-fil-A opened another location: in Seagoville at 810 E. Malloy Bridge Rd. on October 31. The Seagoville restaurant joins more than 145 other Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Asian Mint celebrated the 20th anniversary of its original location at Central Forest Shopping Center on October 20. The restaurant is known for its signature green curry, pad Thai, and Vegan and gluten-free dishes. Owner Chef Nikky Phinyawatana is also releasing her debut cookbook— Thai Food & Travel with Chef Nikky: Easy Thai Recipes to Feed Your Soul.
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Victory Park burger spot, delivers classic Thanksgiving flavors with a menu available throughout November. Items include the Pecan Pie CrazyShake for $19, and the chicken fried turkey sandwich, served with loaded mashed potato tater tots, for $21.
Eataly has brought back its annual collection of Panettone, the holiday bread. Produced in a bakery in Italy, the collection has five flavors: classic, with raisins, candied orange, and Bourbon vanilla for $60; pear & dark chocolate for $65; white chocolate & pistachio for $70, limoncello for $65; classic in tin for $80.
Jack & Harry’s, a New Orleans-inspired restaurant and bar in Snider Plaza, has launched lunch service daily, featuring the $17 little gem Caesar, the $27 signature Harry’s salad, $17 Muffaletta sandwich, and the $20 shrimp po’boy. Cocktails include the $18 French Martini and the floral cucumber gin martini known as the $17 Fleur de Lis.
The Porch on Henderson Avenue launched a new dinner menu, including shareable starters like the Trademarked Onion with black garlic aioli and jalapeño ranch, smoked sticky ribs, Oklahoma smashburger, woodfired Texas BBQ quail, and Duroc pork chop.
Mirador in downtown Dallas has new fall menu items including Castelfranco salad, wild mushrooms, and broccolini. For brunch, it's pumpkin pancakes, whipped ricotta toast, and the breakfast sandwich. Dessert features Caviar Donutor Onda Gelato, a nod to Baked Alaska featuring vanilla gelato, seasonal compote, and toasted Swiss meringue. Prices range from $12 for broccolini to $20 for the wild mushrooms.
800 North, at the ground level of JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, is now serving lunch Monday-Friday 11 am-1:30 pm. Dishes include chips & salsa, $3 carne asada, chipotle chicken, jackfruit tacos, and a $4 daily rotating taco. There are also aguas frescas on tap, including horchata and pineapple.
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse has rolled out new cocktails for fall including Verte 75, a twist on the French 75, with Tanqueray, celery syrup, and sparkling wine; Acai Sour, with Elijah Craig Small Batch, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, and acai orgeat; Crystal Key Lime Martini; and Christmas in Kentucky, with Buffalo Trace, Giffard Vanille, Cointreau, and St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram.
Tande Thai in the Colony has a new daily happy hour featuring several small plates. Items include $6 green curry queso & chips, $8 glazed sweet and spicy crispy tofu with pickled medley and scallions, and $10 chicken sliders.
Overeasy at The Statler will offer a Texas club with tomato basil soup for $14. The sandwich comes with roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and avocado mash. They're also offering an apple caramel crumble latte for $6. Available through the end of November.
Bacchus Kitchen + Bar inside Hotel Vin has new four- and five-course chef’s tasting menus. Dishes include dates stuffed with bacon & goat cheese; short rib with celeriac puree and rainbow carrots; and lobster tortellini with lemon & basil pasta and poached lobster. Seasonal cocktails include the pear sidecar and the pumpkin Russian. The restaurant has also introduced chef Jose Soto as Executive Sous Chef, where he'll assist Executive Chef Juan Pablo Silva in overseeing culinary operations.
Broken Yolk Cafe in McKinney as new limited-time dishes available through November 30: $17 kickin’ chicken corn cakes: cornbread pancakes topped with fried chicken, bacon, chives, and Mike’s Hot Honey; and $11 blood orange Mimosa, blending Wycliff sparkling wine, cranberry juice, and blood orange syrup.
Chile rellenos at Blue Goose CantinaBGC
Blue Goose Cantina has several new seasonal dishes, including $15 tacos al pastor, $17 chile rellenos, and $13 Gringo Guiso, with pork, onions, carrots, potatoes, roasted corn, jalapeños, and poblano peppers, simmered in a broth. Drinks include The Coyote, a blend of Blanco tequila, ginger beer, and lime juice. Available November 18 through December at all locations: Frisco, Plano, Highland Village, and McKinney.
North Italia has new fall/winter dishes including a farmers market board with glazed Chioggia beet, Fuji apple, roasted butternut squash, Heirloom carrot, Brussels sprout, grilled asparagus, and more; Lasagna Bianca Al Forno with Grana Padano Bechamel, provolone, mozzarella, and herb breadcrumbs; andpumpkin praline butter cake. New cocktails include Marco Polo featuring whisky, Montenegro, honey, ginger, and fresh lemon and the Turino Old Fashioned. There are also AF drinks.
SusieCakes is teaming up with See’s Candies on a limited-edition See's Milk Bordeaux cupcake, with brown sugar buttercream, chocolate jimmies, and See’s Milk Bordeaux candy, for $5.49 from November 1-3(or until sold out). There's also a cake version with four layers of chocolate cake, brown sugar buttercream, chocolate sprinkles, and See’s Milk Bordeaux candies for $99. Available in limited quantities starting November 4 at Preston Center and Hillside Village locations.
Newk's Eatery is adding a new Premium Wraps category to its permanent menu, featuring Newk’s “Q” Wrap with chicken, bacon, Swiss, Romaine, and white BBQ sauce in a flour tortilla; chicken salad wrap in a spinach tortilla; club wrap with ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, Romaine, tomato, and honey mustard; and chicken Caesar wrap. They’re also bringing back the chicken & sausage gumbo and pumpkin spice cake for a limited time.
Mendocino Farms, the sandwich shop, has launched the November to Remember sandwich, featuring roasted turkey, mushroom and turkey sausage stuffing, cranberry chutney, mozzarella, shredded romaine, and herb aioli on toasted cranberry walnut wheat bread. It’s $13 and available at all Dallas Mendocino locations through November 30.
First Watch, the breakfast and lunch chain, launched a new seasonal menu featuring cinnamon chip pancakes, double crunch breakfast tacos, and a stay golden cinnamon roll glazed with lemon cream cheese icing and gold sprinkles. The latest fresh juice is the Red Medicine, featuring pomegranate, cranberry, black tea, honey, and cinnamon.
Thirsty Lion the upscale gastropub chain has a new seasonal menu available through November 27: Medjool dates stuffed with Gongonzola cream cheese and almonds wrapped in maple pepper bacon; BBQ pulled pork sandwich -- exclusive to the five Thirsty Lion locations in Texas; Wagyu beef & bacon jam burger, shrimp & butternut squash linguine, black cherry BBQ pork tenderloin, parmesan panko crusted halibut, Mediterranean chopped chicken bowl, and cinnamon sugar churros & ice cream with Abuelita Mexican chocolate. New drinks include Karbach Love Street Kölsch blonde ale, La Marca Prosecco IT, Gerard Bertrand Cote Des Rosés FR, and Michael David Freakshow CA; plus nonalcoholic refreshers including Blood Orange Ginger Iced Tea.
Dog Haus has a new partnership with YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul who will become a 25-unit franchisee, beginning with four restaurants in Texas, including Dallas. Paul and his advisor Nakisa Bardarian are also joining Dog Haus’ Board of Directors.
Dunkin' has new festive flavors from the returning peppermint mocha and toasted white hot chocolate lattes to the cookie butter cold brew and donut. Plus, an almond croissant and a hash brown brisket scramble bowl. The menu starts November 1, and the return of Free Donut Wednesdays starts on November 6.
Panda Express is bringing back spicy Wagyu beef dumplings, featuring The sweet and savory American Wagyu beef and veggies wok-tossed with kale and onions in a sweet and spicy sauce that has an extra kick from Fly By Jing’s Zhong sauce, available at locations in Dallas, McKinney, Frisco, Mesquite, Allen and Rowlett. They’ve also brought back the plant-based Beyond The Original Orange Chicken to select locations in Dallas, including Frisco, Richardson, and Plano.
Whataburger has a new limited-time white chocolate peppermint shake, available as a shake or in a hot or iced coffee, available starting November 5.
The Shop Club Dallas and Derby Restaurant has a new culinary director: Chef Mollie Guerra, a former MasterChef and Chopped contestant who prides herself on taking traditional flavors and ingredients from various cultures and utilizing them in unique ways.