Grilled Cheese News
Ruthie's food truck to open a daytime cafe in historic Dallas building
A Dallas food truck famous its for gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches is expanding into a permanent space: Called Ruthie’s Cafe, it'll be an offshoot of Ruthie's Fueled For Good, the massively popular food truck that's been rolling in Dallas since 2011.
Ruthie’s is from Ashlee Hunt Kleinert, philanthropist, founder of Dallas Doing Good, and co-founder of the Good Foundation alongside husband, Chris. This new location has been in the works since 2020 and aims to be a place to “eat nourishing food and gather together," Kleinert says.
It's going into the historic Forest District building at 1632 MLK Jr. Blvd. in South Dallas, with a goal to open in the fall, sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The Forest District building was first built in 1913 and sat vacant for years. In 2018, St. Philip's School and Community Center acquired the 12,000 square-foot space for a revitalization program — part of TREC Community Investors' Catalyst Project to improve the South Dallas Forest District community. According to Kleinert, the City of Dallas had also been heavily involved in early planning and execution.
This current initiative — to add Ruthie’s Cafe as one of the tenants — is a partnership between St. Philip's and The Good Foundation, which Kleinert confirms she's helping to fund.
“This is my family’s philanthropic gift to the St. Philip’s community and Southern Dallas,” Kleinert says.
1632 Martin Luther King Blvd., getting spiffed up.Google Maps
Kleinert founded Ruthie's Fueled by Good as a partnership with Cafe Momentum, the restaurant that helps at-risk youth through an internship program. The food truck has a similar mission to help at-risk youth who’ve been impacted by the juvenile justice system.
“We currently have expanded our partnerships and primarily work with an amazing organization called Unlocking Doors,” Kleinert says. “They serve in an employment brokerage role and provide case management and wrap around services for all our employees.”
Ruthie's Cafe will serve the food truck's signature dishes include the top-selling Boss, a slow-cooked brisket grilled cheese; Ruthie’s BLT classic; the Majestic, featuring spinach artichoke dip, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and bacon; and the extra cheesy classic, four cheeses packed on grilled sourdough bread. Sandwiches average about $10.
But the Cafe will serve an expanded menu featuring breakfast and lunch, including eggs, breakfast sandwiches, fruit & yogurt, salads, soups, tots, and vegan meals. Special events will be held in the evening.
There will also be other vendors onsite providing wholesome meals, including plant-based meals from LifePlate; local coffee from Tre Stelle; and fresh produce from Restorative Farms, Bonton Farms, and Liberty Street Garden.
It’s not the end of the food truck: Ruthie’s will continue rolling across the city, with catering events still playing a big role in business.
Launching a restaurant in addition to a food truck under the philanthropic umbrella has definitely been a journey, Kleinert says.
“Speaking truthfully, it’s been challenge after challenge — but it’s so worth it!” she says.