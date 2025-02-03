Guy Fieri News
Dallas fine-dining restaurant to appear on Diners, Drive-ins, & Dives
One of Dallas' most acclaimed new-ish restaurants is getting the Guy treatment: Rye, the seasonal American small-plates restaurant and cocktail bar at 1920 Greenville Ave., will appear on Food Network in March in an episode of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, the series starring irrepressible host Guy Fieri.
The new season begins on February 7, but the episode featuring Rye will air on March 7. It's called “Sauerkraut, Shoyu, and Shank," and if you're wondering which of those three is Rye, it's the sauerkraut.
Here's the description of the episode:
"This trip, Guy Fieri's grabbin' creative flavor combos that pack a punch! In Naples, Fla., a couple from NYC is bringing Greek grub to the Sunshine State, platin' dynamite dolmades and fully loaded lamb shanks over orzo. There's cheffed-up comfort in Dallas with over-the-top pork belly lollipops and an unexpected sauerkraut chocolate cake. Plus, a Triple-G winner is puttin' out next-level ramen at her Chicago joint, infusing expert-crafted umami into a shoyu noodle bowl and the-bomb beef chashu."
Food Network does not divulge the identities of the restaurants that appear on most of its shows in advance; and restaurants that are featured on their shows are not allowed to reveal their participation without approval from Food Network. A representative from Rye declined to comment.
However, Rye was one of up to seven Dallas-area restaurants that Fieri and his DD&D crew visited in early December, when they taped segments for future episodes such as this.
Of all the Dallas restaurants Fieri and his crew visited, Rye is the only one that serves sauerkraut chocolate cake. The recipe's humble origins are said to date back to the 1960s when the USDA requested school cafeterias find ways to use up stockpiled canned sauerkraut.
Rye's rendition features dark chocolate cake, sauerkraut, brandied cherry, salted white chocolate ganache, Swiss meringue, and coffee. "Who knew a savory ingredient could make such a sweet statement?" Rye posits on its Instagram page.
But Rye is equally famous for its whimsical pork belly lollipops. They were the dish touted when the restaurant opened in 2021, and according to co-owner Tanner Agar, were created specifically to set the tone for what Rye was about.
Rye's signature lollipops. Rye
The combination of those two dishes at one restaurant — not just in Dallas but maybe anywhere in the U.S.? — makes it pretty much (99.9 percent) a sure thing that it's Rye. Let's just say it: It's Rye.
The appearance of an upscale ambitious-chef restaurant like Rye on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives represents a departure from the usual modest joints that the show favors.
Rye has earned much acclaim in its 3-and-a-half-year existence, including a high-profile nod from the first Michelin Guide, which made its Texas debut in November 2024. Rye was one of only four restaurants in Texas to earn a "special award" from Michelin, given to bar manager Julian Schaffer, who won the Guide's "Exceptional Cocktails Award." Rye also made the Guide's "recommended" list, along with 19 other DFW restaurants.
Rye is now the second Dallas-area restaurant with a DDD episode locked in: East Dallas Asian restaurant Hello Dumpling will be featured in a show airing on February 21.
“Triple-D” has been airing on The Food Network since 2006 and has spotlighted at least 1,000 kitchens in all 50 states. Meanwhile, a Guy Fieri restaurant is opening in Dallas on February 6: Called Chicken Guy!, it specializes in chicken tenders, served solo, or in sandwiches and salads, and will open at The Hill at US-75 and Walnut Hill Lane, where it's being brought by a local franchisee.
“Sauerkraut, Shoyu, and Shank” premieres Friday, March 7 at 8 pm.