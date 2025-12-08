Who's Hungry
Santa brunch tops 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
This week's food events around Dallas include the opportunity to sip with Santa atop a sky-high restaurant for Sunday brunch. There's also a holiday market with bites and beverages at a local cafe; a winter beer pairing dinner, and seven nights of s'mores at an Italian spot in Frisco. Start the week with cocktails from guests chefs for a good cause.
Tuesday, December 9
Roots Chicken Shack Addison Grand Opening
Fried chicken restaurant from chef Tiffany Derry opens its second location in Addison with a party that will include a free sandwich to the first 25 diners through the doors on opening day starting at 11am.
Texas Lightning Classic at Midnight Rambler
Underground cocktail lounge at The Joule Dallas hotel in downtown Dallas will host the third annual fundraiser for the Southern Smoke Foundation featuring cocktails from guest Texas bartenders. Participating bars this year include the Roosevelt Room, Here Nor There (Austin), and Las Ramblas (Brownsville). The $30 ticket includes three drinks and the event will run from 7–11 pm.
Wednesday, December 10
Seven Nights of S’mores at Palato Italian Kitchen & Lounge
Hall Park Hotel restaurant in Frisco invites guests for a pre-fixe experience that will end with fireside gourmet s’mores. Start with meatballs, choice of salad, then choice of entrée from cacio e pepe, pizza, rigatoni bolognese, or trout, followed by DIY s’mores with additions like caramel sauce and raspberry spread. The experience is $60 plus tax and gratuity, and will run though December 18 with reservations from 5–7:30 pm.
Thursday, December 11
Winter Holiday Beer Dinner at Lochland’s Irish Pub
Lake Highlands Irish pub will pair four holiday-inspired dinner courses with four seasonal beers. The menu includes a cheese board, green apple & blue cheese salad, beef & Guinness pot pie, and chocolate pot de crème. The dinner is $60 plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 7 pm.
Sunday, December 14
Brunch with Santa at Crown Block
Dine with Santa sky-high atop Reunion Tower during this festive Sunday brunch at Crown Block. Santa will stroll the circular dining room while guests enjoy a brunch buffet, holiday-themed pastries, hot cocoa bar, and poinsettia and mimosa bar. Reservations are $125 for adults and $60 for children under 12. A photo with Santa is included and seating times run from 10:30 am to 1 pm.
Little Joy on the Block at Little Joy Café
Neighborhood coffee shop and café will transform into a festive block party-style celebration of local vendors, handcrafted goods, café bites, holiday drinks, and a visit from Santa. The event will run from 12–4 pm and guests are encouraged to bring a new toy or book for Mission Oak Cliff.