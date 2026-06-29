The Fourth of July arrives this week with an extra dose of patriotism as it's also America's 250th birthday. Some restaurants are offering weekend deals to mark the occasion (find that roundup here) while others are hosting special multi-course dinners during Saturday night's fireworks displays. Other items on this week's list include an Italian wine tasting during World Cup watch party, the second edition of a Napa wine dinner, a popular Christmas in July kick-off, and the grand opening of a new Torchy's Tacos.
Tuesday, June 30
Duckhorn Vineyards Wine Dinner at Princi Italia
After a successful four-course Duckhorn wine dinner at Princi Italia’s Plano outlet last week, the Dallas location will host its own. Menu highlights include ahi tuna and salmon tartare, Fuji apple and grilled peach salad with corn flan, Chianti braised short rib ravioli, cherry wood smoked pork loin, and a peaches-and-cream dessert, all paired with Napa's Duckhorn wines. The price is $85, and the dinner begins at 6:30 pm. Call 214-739-5959 for reservations.
Wednesday, July 1
Torchy's Tacos Uptown Grand Opening
Torchy's Tacos will celebrate the grand opening of its new Uptown Dallas flagship at 2305 Cedar Springs Rd., Ste. 100 - its most prominent Dallas location yet. Festivities begin at 10 am with a ribbon-cutting, plus a DJ, photo booth, giveaways, and appearances by the Torchy's mascot. Per tradition, the first 100 guests in line will have a chance to win free Green Chile Queso for a year. The restaurant officially opens at 8 am, serving the chain's signature tacos, breakfast tacos, queso, and margaritas.
Thursday, July 2
Italian Social: An Evening of Wine, Bites & Soccer at Eataly
The fine Italian market at North Park Center will host an outdoor evening of wine, bites, and World Cup on the big screen. The ticket includes a guided tasting of four Italian wines with expert tips on how to pair, along with light bites for noshing in a casual format. Tickets are $65, and the event will run from 5:30-7:30 pm.
Friday, July 3
Ice Cream Party for America's Birthday at Firewheel Town Center
Firewheel Town Center in Garland will kick off the holiday weekend with a free community celebration. From 3-4 pm, visitors can enjoy free ice cream while supplies last, followed by Stars, Stripes & Summer Fun from 3-6 pm featuring live music by the Justin Russel Band, free face painting, crafts, photo opportunities, and family-friendly activities. The event takes place in the park area at 305 River Fern Ave.
Christmas in July at Harvest Hall
Back for a third year is the Holly Jolly Bar, a holiday bar takeover located in Harvest Hall’s Third Rail bar in downtown Grapevine. (Harvest Hall is connected to Hotel Vin.) Guests can take in a little summertime Christmas cheer via themed cocktails and over-the-top décor. New libations this year include the frozen Hot Grinch Summer blended with pineapple juice, lime juice, melon liqueur, and Malibu coconut rum; and the Blue Christmas pina colada tinged with blue Curacao. The pop-up will run through July 30.
Saturday, July 4
Make & Take: American Cobbler, Crisp & Hand Pies at Central Market
Wow guests at your July 4th get-together with make-and-take desserts in hues of red, white, and blue. This hands-on class Central Market Cooking School (Dallas Lovers Lane) will teach participants how to produce the perfect dough to roll out blueberry-filled hand pies in addition to biscuit-topped cherry cobbler and gluten-free apple crisp. The class is $85 and begins at 11 am.
Stars, Stripes & Skyline at Monarch
The 49th floor restaurant atop The National will host an Independence Day prix-fixe dinner featuring sky-high fireworks views. The menu will include dishes like Wagyu filet, wood-grilled branzino, hamachi crudo, hearth-grilled lamb ribs, and a shared s’mores dessert. The dinner is $150 ($55 for children 12 and under), with seating times from 5:30-10 pm. (Note that Monarch’s sister restaurant, Kessaku, (located one floor above) will also offer exclusive window tables with a $250 deposit starting at 8 pm.)
250 Year Celebration at JW Steakhouse
The JW Marriot Dallas steakhouse will mark America’s 250th with a four-course dinner highlighting American culinary traditions. The menu includes buffalo bison “cigars,” shrimp ceviche tostadas, toasted farro salad with Fredericksburg peaches, pepper-crusted 44 Farms tomahawk steak with charred cippolini onions and black garlic truffle puree, and chipotle chocolate cake with Garrison Brothers bourbon cherry sauce for dessert. Priced at $195 per couple, the dinner has seating times available between 5:30-9 pm. Optional wine pairings available.