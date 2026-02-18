What's Brewing
Smash burger favorite Shady's brews up new location on Lake Lewisville
Shady’s Burgers and Brewhaha, the Richardson-born brewpub known for its signature onion-grilled smash burgers, will soon make a splash with its third Dallas-area location, in Frisco, on Lake Lewisville.
The restaurant will take over a lakeside space at Hidden Cove Marina, 20400 Hackberry Creek Rd. in Frisco, later this spring. It joins the Richardson original, which opened in 2013, and a Lake Highlands restaurant that opened in 2016.
Shady’s is from Greg Cooney, Don Bouvier, Anthony Bolner, Dave Swiney, and Steve Gumbert, a group of Richardson friends who came together to create a restaurant with a laid-back vibe.
That restaurant grew into the High Five Hospitality group, which now operates The Fifth Fireside Patio and Bar, Pineda’s Mexican Cuisine, and a “full-service catering” business across DFW in addition to the mini burger chain. Shady’s is in growth mode, too — in addition to the new Lake Lewisville location, a fourth restaurant is set to open in North Dallas later this year.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Shady’s to Lake Lewisville,” High Five managing partner Greg Cooney said in a statement.
“Lake season is such a special time in North Texas, and opening at Hidden Cove Marina gives us an incredible opportunity to be part of that experience. We’re ready to serve the lake community with the food people know us for, along with great cocktails, cold beer, live music, and a place where friends and families can gather after a day on the water.”
Thanks to its waterfront locale, burger fans will be able to arrive at Shady’s by car or boat. When they get there, they’ll find the restaurant’s signature double smash burgers, which are smashed with grilled onions and topped with the classic burger accoutrements — American cheese, lettuce, mustard, pickles, and tomato. Tacos, wraps, salads, and other casual fare will be on offer, along with plenty of the aforementioned cold beer and frozen cocktails.
While an official opening date for the Lake Lewisville location has not been set, expect Shady's to debut this spring, just in time for scarfing a smash burger while soaking up the sun.