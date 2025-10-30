Exclusive News
2 national restaurant chains choose Dallas to test market new items
Two national restaurant chains are testing new items — both exclusively in Dallas. One is a new sandwich from a burger name, and the other is a trio of new items from a cheesesteak chain.
Dallas is well known as a popular market for companies to test new products. Some recent tests here include McDonald's beverage spinoff CosMc's (which they shut down — apparently we did not like it enough); Mediterranean chain Cava's chicken shawarma; and Chipotle's test of drone delivery in August.
Is it our fault that people care deeply about what we think? No it is not.
Shake Shack
In October, the burger chain introduced the French Dip Angus Steak Sandwich, a new test sandwich they say is unlike anything that’s ever hit Shack menus before (they love to say "Shack" without the "Shake"), and one that exemplifies their commitment to culinary innovation.
Inspired by the legacy of the original French Dip, the sandwich features herb roasted Angus steak, with Gruyere cheese and roasted garlic aioli. It's served on a butter-toasted-to-order 6-inch hoagie roll, making it the first Shack sandwich to ever be served on something other than the classic potato bun.
The sandwich is paired with a red wine and rosemary au jus for dipping, and horseradish cream sauce on the side. They recommend ordering it with Shake Shack’s new crispy beer-battered onion rings. Hell, just get the onion rings alone.
It's available at the following locations:
- Plano
- Dallas Uptown
- Preston Royal
- Southlake
- Addison
- Las Colinas
- Stockyards
- Old Town
- NorthPark Center
- Park and Preston
- West Bend
- Grand Prairie
- McKinney
Charleys loaded friesCharleys
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings
Global cheesesteak chain has debuted a limited-market test of a new Everyday Value Menu at select Dallas locations (plus a few locations in Tampa, Florida). The test pairs new items with menu favorites for made-to-order meals at prices starting at $6.
Charleys was founded in 1985 by Charley Shin while he was still a student at The Ohio State University with a menu of Philly cheesesteaks, loaded fries, and lemonade. It currently operates more than 850 locations globally in 46 U.S. states and 17 countries, found in retail shopping centers, airports, strip centers, and Army & Air Force bases worldwide.
The Dallas and Tampa markets were chosen for their demographic diversity and high-volume retail traffic, providing insight into how value-driven innovation performs in key trade areas.
This test, served at select strip mall and Walmart locations in Dallas and Tampa through early December, features three new items:
- Crispy Chicken Tenders
- Loaded Fries topped with any cheesesteak
- Fat Burritos, including Fat Chuck and Fat Firebird
They're also introducing new combos priced under $8:
- Small Philly Cheesesteak + Fry – $7.99
- Small Chicken Cheesesteak + Fry – $6.99
- 4-piece Boneless Wings + Fry – $5.99
Charleys is using this pilot to gather insights that will guide future menu development and potential rollout decisions in 2026. They'll monitor sales, guest satisfaction, and operational metrics to guide a potential 2026 rollout. If successful, the menu could expand to additional markets next year. People, do your part! Go order the loaded fries.