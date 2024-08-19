BBQ News
New barbecue restaurant opens in old Sonny Bryan's in West End Dallas
There's a new barbecue place opening in downtown Dallas' West End, going into a space with heavy BBQ history. Called Moaks Family Texas BBQ, it's now open at 302 N. Market St. #101, otherwise known as The Space where Sonny Bryan's Barbecue used to be.
According to a statement, the restaurant will open softly on August 21.
Moaks is from a team of professionals with decades in the industry including Jay Khan (RJ's Mexican Cuisine, The Liam’s Steakhouse, Chet’s Dallas, and 3 Eleven Kitchen & Cocktails) and VP of Operations David Cole.
At Moaks Family Texas BBQ, patrons can expect slow-cooked meats, sides, homemade chips, and fried pickles.
Meats include brisket, turkey, sausage, jalapeno sausage, smoked half chicken, and a Texas-sized "dino" rib for $45.
You can get the meats by the pound ($24) or half pound ($14), or in sandwiches for $12 including sliced or chopped beef. The Texan Sandwich has a little of everything: Chopped beef, sliced sausage, beef rib, onion strings, and queso, for $20.
Smoking equipment is always a thing, and Khan says right now they're working with two smokers, although there is more information to come on the smoker situation. Intriguing.
There is also chicken-fried steak, chicken-fried chicken, and a ribeye; plus baked potatoes available as a loaded meal, and sides like mac & cheese, coleslaw, fried okra, creamed corn, and cornbread.
Five desserts include banana pudding, cobbler, and churro bites.
Executive Chef is Juan Sanchez, who oversees the menus at The Liam’s Steakhouse and Mas Street Tacos, and who has collaborated with cole to craft the BBQ menu for Moaks. General manager Hilario Casas has been part of the RJ Mexican Cuisine and The Liam’s Steakhouse team for 21 years.