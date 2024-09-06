Tex-Mex News
These 7 Mexican chains from Texas are about to blow up across the U.S.
The U.S. is set to be on the receiving end of an explosion of Mexican chain restaurants — and Texas, God bless, is doing its part.
An eye-opening (and clever) story called "Mexican Chain Restaurants You're About To See Everywhere" published on Mashed lists 12 chains that are all on the verge of expansion. Out of those 12, an impressive seven are based in Texas.
According to the story, written by Jennifer Geer, Mashed did some digging to find Mexican chain restaurants they predicted were about to expand large. Some are fast-food, some fast-casual; some serve Mexican, some Tex-Mex — but all are poised to make their nationwide entrance.
Five out of the seven from Texas are primarily taco concepts. And one surprising fact is how many of the Texas-based chains have been recently acquired, including Chuy's, Fuzzy's, and Taco Cabana.
Here are the seven Texas chains getting ready to blow up:
Chuy's
Tex-Mex chain founded in Austin in 1982 is known for its authentic, Tex-Mex food served in a fun, eclectic, irreverent atmosphere, with each location boasting its own unique, non-chain feel. They currently have 101 locations in 15 states including 10 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth. Expect more now that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakouse) acquired the chain in July 2024.
Fajita Pete's
Houston chain was founded in 2008 specializing in fajitas with choice of chicken, pork, beef, and shrimp. Tortillas are handmade, and the sides are from scratch. Thanks to a robust franchising program, they currently have 30 locations across Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and Colorado, including one that just opened in Austin on September 1.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Fuzzy's was first founded in Fort Worth in 2001, specializing in Baja-style Mexican cuisine, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with burritos, tacos, and breakfast items, plus a full bar. They currently have more than 150 locations in 17 states with more on the way, since they were acquired in 2022 by Dine Brands (Applebee's Neighborhood Grill, IHOP).
Taco Cabana
Fast-casual favorite founded in San Antonio in the 1970s is noted for its good-and-cheap food including tacos, burritos, creative menu of frozen margaritas, and accommodating late-night hours. In 2021, they were acquired by Yadav Enterprises (Jack in the Box, Denny's, TGI Fridays), and Mashed says that owner Anil Yadav plans to streamline the restaurants with upgraded drive-thrus and an easier ordering process for take-out.
Taco Palenque
Fast-casual Mexican restaurant founded in Laredo in 1987 serves authentic Mexican food, including soft and crispy tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and chicken mole. The company was founded by Juan Francisco Ochoa Sr., who also founded El Pollo Loco in 1975 and he plans to expand the concept across the U.S.
Torchy's
Revered Austin taco chain started out as a taco truck in 2006 and now has 125 locations across 14 states with plans to keep expanding. Their tacos and queso are massively popular and they're never afraid to roll out new things: In fact, they just made a few big menu changes including taking some staples off the menu entirely and replacing them with new items such as the Damn Good Tots, topped with queso and bacon.
Velvet Taco
What started out as one foodie-centric taco shop in Dallas in 2011 has grown to nearly 50 restaurants in seven states. They're known for their unique cuisine mashups such as the Chicken & Waffle taco or the Tikka Chicken taco with basmati rice. Future expansion plans include opening locations in airports.
The five non-Texas chains also in expansion mode across the U.S. include:
- Bubbakoo's Burritos, a Mexican joint on the Jersey Shore
- BurritoBar, a Canadian chain with plans to expand into the U.S. market
- Condado Tacos, founded in Columbus near The Ohio State University campus
- District Taco, a small chain in the mid-Atlantic region
- Surchero's, founded in Douglas, Georgia in 2007
It remains to be seen whether any will dare to enter Texas.