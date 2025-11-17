Food & Drink Events News
Cookbooks kick off 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
There are two cookbook signing events this week, one featuring family recipes from a sports legend with local restaurant ties, and the other from an iconic Texas ranch. Also enjoy a French wine dinner to kick off a holiday pop-up, and the last tequila dinner of the year for a local Tex-Mex destination. Whiskey lovers, take note: there's a nine-course pairing dinner just for you.
Tuesday, November 18
An Evening with Lisa & Tom Perini at Interbang Books
Buffalo Gap’s iconic Perini Ranch Steakhouse is celebrating the release of a new cookbook with a book launch party at Interbang Books in Dallas. Called Perini Ranch Steakhouse: A Celebration of History, Heritage and Home on the Ranch, the book will share secrets for Perini Ranch's steaks, burgers, desserts and more. Owners Lisa and Tom Perini will be on-site for a panel discussion moderated by NBC’s Deborah Ferguson. The free event will include bites from the book and will run from 5:30–7 pm. Book pre-orders are encouraged.
Book Signing for The Bradshaw Family Cookbook at Neighbor Books
Legendary quarterback and sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw will make an appearance at Neighbor Books in McKinney for a meet-and-greet and book signing for his new book, The Bradshaw Family Cookbook. Co-authored with writer James O. Fraioli, the book features Southern comfort favorites, game-day dishes, and generations of family recipes. The evening will also feature appearances by Bradshaw’s wife Tammy, their daughter Lacey Hester, and her husband, chef Noah Hester of Hamm’s Meat + Market. Tickets are $50 and include a book to be signed by Bradshaw. The event begins at 6:30 pm.
Wednesday, November 19
McRae’s Evening for a Cause
McRae’s American Bistro will donate 25 percent of all dinner food sales to Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance, a global research network that helps fund clinical trials on the rare neurological condition. Owner Mike McRae was inspired to support the initiative after the daughter of one of his longtime customers was diagnosed with the disease. Visit from 5–10 pm. Dine-in only.
Wine Pairing Dinner at La Parisienne at La Parisienne
Frisco French bistro will host a five-course wine pairing dinner in conjunction with the launch of their festive Winter Wonderland pop-up. Start with a smoked oyster amuse bouche before moving to salmon tartare, braised beet salad, smoked pork belly lollipop, roasted Cornish hen, and finish with triple chocolate mousse. Wines will come from France, Italy, and Argentina. Tickets are $75 plus tax and gratuity, and dinner begins at 6 pm.
WhistlePig Feather & Flame Dinner at Rye
The release of Vermont-based WhistlePig distillery’s Boss Hog XII: Feather & Flame whiskey will be celebrated during this nine-course dining experience featuring new Rye dishes. Menu highlights include cocoa butter confit yellow chicken ravioli and pulques leches cake with orange agave glaze. All dishes will be accompanied by cocktails and neat pours of Piggyback Rye & Bourbon, 10 Year Rye, 10 Year Nose to Tail Bourbon, 12 Year, 15 Year, Boss Hog XII, and a few surprise sips. Tickets are $375 plus tax and service charge, and dinner begins at 6:30 pm.
Friday, November 21
Texas Christkindl Market
The 15th annual traditional German-style Christmas market in Arlington will feature gifts and German seasonal eats, including chocolates, schnitzel, bratwurst, and beverages. Hosted by the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau, the market is located on the north plaza of Globe Life Field and will open this weekend from 11 am-8 pm, then reopen daily November 28-December 23.
Saturday, November 22
Casa Noble Tequila Dinner at Cantina Laredo
It’s the last tequila dinner of the year for the Addison outlet of the Cantina Laredo, this one featuring a four-course menu of blue corn quesadillas, arroz con pollo, New York strip topped with lump crabmeat, and arroz con leche. As with every Cantina Laredo tequila dinner, a unique cocktail will be paired with each course and the evening will begin with a tequila flight reception. Reservations are $80. Arrive by 7 pm.
Monday, November 24
Farm to Fork Tasting at The Ranch
Get to know the local farmers, ranchers, growers, and distillers who contribute to the Texas-centric menu at The Ranch in Las Colinas. The annual event will offer complimentary tastings, live music, and farm animal photo ops. Entry is free and the event will run from 5–7 pm.