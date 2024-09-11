Tex-Mex News
Mico's new Tex-Mex restaurant ready for debut at Dallas' Maple Terrace
A new Tex-Mex has landed on Maple Avenue via the debut of Doce Mesas, the restaurant from Dallas favorite Mico Rodriguez, opening at 3007 Maple Ave. in the Maple Terrace mixed-use development in Uptown Dallas.
According to a release, it'll open on Thursday, September 12.
Rodriguez maintains a devout following as the co-founder of Mi Cocina, Dallas' best-known Mexican restaurant chain, which he left in 2010. He went on to cofound his next concept, called Mr. Mesero, opening the first location on McKinney Avenue in 2011. That location served as a template for the Mesero chain, which currently has seven locations across DFW.
In 2017, Rodriguez parted ways with Mesero Restaurant Group following a lawsuit. He kept the original on McKinney Avenue, while Mesero Restaurant Group got the rest. He changed the name of his location to Doce Mesas, which translates into "12 tables," in 2018. He opened a second location at The Hill on North Central Expressway and Walnut Hill Lane in 2022.
Doce Mesas' menu is primarily Mexican food, but also includes other dishes such as roast chicken, and a cool Romaine salad with avocado and hearts of palm. He's currently offering a fried chicken sandwich to capitalize on the hot trend, which he makes with chicken thighs and bread & butter pickles.
There are tacos, enchiladas, and combination plates, but all done with unexpected and upscale twists. Nachos come topped with carne asada, black beans, and avocado; queso has white cheddar cheese, charred poblano, and spinach, like a clever cross between queso and spinach dip. There's also ceviche and a chicken pozole soup.
The Maple Terrace location is a freestanding building with frontage on Maple Avenue, with valet service and surface parking for quick grab-and-go. The space includes an outdoor terrace with landscaping and gardens.
“Doce Mesas brings a vibrant energy and culinary excellence that perfectly aligns with Maple Terrace's vision," says Hines managing director Corbin Eckel in a statement. "Together with the upcoming opening of Catch Dallas in November, these exceptional dining venues will enhance the lifestyle offerings for our residents and visitors, making Maple Terrace a premier destination in Uptown Dallas."
Maple Terrace is the 3.37-acre mixed-use development which incorporates a historic 1920s building facade, fronting a 22-story residential tower, office space, and street-level restaurants.