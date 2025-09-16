Hard to Swallow
List of best state fairs for foodies dishes shocking ranking for Texas
For many people, the State Fair of Texas is about one thing: food. Be it a classic Fletcher's Corny Dog or one of the outrageous inventions from the Big Tex Choice Awards, the No. 2 thing on each attendee's mind is what delicious morsels they're going to consume while at Fair Park (No. 1 is a selfie with Big Tex).
So it comes as a bit of a surprise that a new ranking from — and take this with a grain of margarita salt — "travel experts" has put our State Fair at No. 7 on its list of Top State Fairs for Foodies in the U.S.
These so-called experts are the team at SIXT, a car rental and transportation company headquartered in Germany. They took Blue Ribbon Group’s 2025 list of the best state fairs in America — where the State Fair of Texas is ranked fourth overall, by the way — and scored each fair based on food vendor variety, overall size, affordability, and length of festivities. In these rankings, more food vendors, larger size, longer run time, and lower cost all contributed to a higher score.
It should be noted that, of the top 25, our State Fair runs the longest (24 days) and receives the highest number of TikTok views (a whopping 7.4 million).
The list's top fair, the Tulsa State Fair, only runs 11 days and pulls in 110,000 TikTok views. However, it does boast 440 food vendors to our 166, and its entry cost is $2 higher than ours. Both fairs pull in an average of 100,000 people a day.
Also ranking above Texas are state fairs in New Mexico, Minnesota, Iowa, Washington state, and Wisconsin. Rounding out the top 10 are Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.
It's not clear if any of these fairs display the depth and breadth of food options that our State Fair does, nor if they have ever tried to deep-fry butter, but as we previously pointed out:
This year, the State Fair of Texas has an additional 35 new beverages and bites to try. The fair itself runs from September 26-October 19, which spans 24 days. If you're a conscientious foodie, that means going to the fair every day and trying 1.3 snacks every time you go — and that's not even factoring in the Big Tex winners.
That certainly sounds like a foodie's dream to us.