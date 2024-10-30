Try Tofurky
All the Dallas restaurants open for Thanksgiving Day 2024
It doesn't seem possible but the fall holidays are almost upon us. Thanksgiving is a big one because it involves food, and we love food. In 2024, Thanksgiving falls on November 28, relatively late in the month — but Dallas restaurants are already getting in gear, and it's never too soon to make a reservation. This list includes all of the restaurants hosting holiday feasts, from brunch to dinner.
Here's where to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at Dallas restaurants in 2024:
Andreas Steakhouse. Allen restaurant will do a three-course meal with choices from deviled eggs with caviar, butternut squash soup, Waldorf salad, turkey, prime filet mignon, sea bass, truffle Boursin mashed potatoes, and green beans almondine. Desserts include cheesecake, flourless chocolate cake, bread pudding, apple pie, Key lime pie, and pumpkin pie. $55, or $20 for 12 and under. 11 am-8 pm. 469-675-0245.
Bacchus Kitchen + Bar. Hotel Vin in Grapevine will do a Thanksgiving brunch buffet will include egg station, waffle station, herb roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, and cranberry sauce. Starting at $99, $45 for 12 and under. 817-251-3040.
Blue Mesa. Mexican restaurant has an annual mega buffet with roasted turkey, southwest stuffing, mashed potatoes, street taco bar, omelet station, waffles, soups and salads, and mimosas. Thanksgiving brunch will be 8 am-4pm. $40 per person, $12 for children 6-11, and free for children five and under. Addison 972-934-0165, Fort Worth 817-332-6372, Plano 214-387-4407.
Brio Italian Grille. Three-course meal includes turkey, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, seasonal vegetables, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie, plus a few Italian specialties such as pasta Brio, lobster & shrimp fettuccine, and Gorgonzola beef medallions. $40, or $20 for 12 and under. 11 am-10 pm. Location at Watters Creek 214-884-3920.
Capital Grille. Locations in Plano and Uptown will offer a menu of slow-roasted turkey with gravy, brioche sage stuffing, french green beans with Marcona almonds, cranberry-pear chutney, mashed potatoes, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey, and pumpkin cheesecake. Dinner is $50, or $20 for 12 and under. Reservations available from 12:30-9 pm.
City Works Eatery and Pour House. Frisco restaurant is serving two dinner options: Turkey or prime rib, with mashed potatoes, asparagus, corn casserole, Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole, maple-glazed carrots, au gratin potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and rolls. $35-50, or $20 for 12 and under. 12-6 pm. 469-850-1850.
Cowboy Chicken. Rotisserie chicken chain is serving both an oven-roasted sliced turkey plate and a holiday turkey family package for Thanksgiving. A single oven-roasted turkey plate includes green beans, stuffing, a roll and gravy is $12; a family meal, feeding four includes everything in the single plate, plus mashed potatoes and peach cobbler for $44. At nine area locations including Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, Irving, Forney, Carrollton, Wylie, and Denton.
Cru Food & Wine Bar. Three-course dinner menu includes starters such as butternut squash bisque and pumpkin ricotta tortelloni; entrees of either turkey breast with the fixings, braised short rib, or salmon; and dessert choices of pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate mousse cake, or apple pie. $55. 12-9 pm. At all locations: West Village Dallas, Shops at Legacy Plano, Watters Creek Allen, and Shops at Clearfork Fort Worth.
Dakota's Steakhouse. Downtown favorite will have a chef's prix-fixe 3-course menu featuring wild mushroom risotto, crab cake, filet mignon, turkey, and pork chops, with side choices of crispy Brussels sprouts, black pepper corn stuffing, and mac & cheese. Dessert is a choice of pie from apple & pear, dark chocolate pecan, or dark cherry & orange. Regular menu will not be available on Thanksgiving. $84, children under 12 are $42. 10 am-3 pm. 214-740-4001.
Dolce Riviera. Thanksgiving brunch buffet with a salad bar, egg station, carving station, and bruschetta bar. Items include cannoli French toast, lemon ricotta pancakes, striped bass, candied yams, and omelettes. Desserts include tiramisu, pies, mini cheesecakes, and macarons. $85, or $39 for 12 and under. 10 am–4 pm. Reservations require a $50 deposit, refundable until November 20. 469-458-6623.
Dragonfly. Hotel Zaza restaurant in Uptown will be open, but a special menu hasn't been released yet. 6:30 am-12pm. 214-550-9500.
Ebb & Flow. Deep Ellum and Plano locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 3 pm - 2 am and serving the full regular menu. Dallas 972-913-2322, Plano 972-483-2266.
Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge. Three-course Thanksgiving dinner including chilled farro & baby kale salad or Butternut Squash Bisque to start, the Ballotine of Turkey Breast with heirloom string beans, cornbread putting, and sage giblet gravy. Dessert options include pumpkin cheesecake or chocolate crepe gateau. $95. 11 am-7 pm. 972-629-0924.
Farena. Loews-Arlington restaurant will host breakfast buffet run from 7 am-12 pm with pastries, fruit, and breakfast favorites. Dinner will run from 11 am-10 pm and include a feast prepared by chef Tony France and the culinary team, with roasted turkey, savory sides, and classic desserts. Both options are $35. 682-318-2810.
Fearing's. Ritz-Carlton Dallas restaurant's three-course brunch includes starter, main course, and dessert trio with choices from roasted pumpkin soup, poached prawns, scallops, quail, tangerine glazed turkey, lamb, halibut, filet mignon, seasonal sides, and pumpkin, pecan, and chocolate French silk pie trio. $155, $90 for vegetarian menu, or $50 for 12 and under. Two seatings: 11 am and 5 pm. 214-922-4848.
Live! by Loews. Arlington hotel will offer both brunch and dinner in the Arlington Foyer on the second floor from 11 am-4 pm. Brunch will include chilled seafood, charcuterie, hot smoked salmon, braised short rib bourguignon, and more. A traditional Thanksgiving menu prepared by chef Robert Carr will feature a plated turkey special accompanied by holiday classics. Guests may also opt for the regular à la carte menu throughout the day. 5-10 pm. Brunch is $95, dinner is $49, and $25 per child.
Mesa Mezcal. Westin Irving at Las Colinas restaurant's three-course family-style dinner features a seasonal salad starter, butter roasted turkey with traditional sides, and choice of dessert. 4-8 pm. $36 children six–12 $23, children six and under $12.
Montage. JW Marriott Dallas Arts District hotel restaurant will offer a brunch buffet and five-course pre-fixe dinner. Brunch will feature lox and bagel charcuterie boards, individual yogurt station with fruit platters, omelettes, turkey served with rosemary gravy and cranberry relish, bone in prime rib, honey glazed ham, loaded mashed potatoes, traditional stuffing, and Emporium Pie slices for dessert. 10:30 am-2 pm. Dinner will include pumpkin panna cotta with duck fat seasoning, blue crab bisque with seared crab cakes and braised black eyed peas, and roasted turkey breast and braised dark meat served with truffle potato casserole pave. 5-10 pm. Brunch is $75, dinner is $125. 214-736-7760.
Pyramid. Fairmont Dallas restaurant will offer a brunch buffet with a chilled seafood tour, soup and salad station, charcuterie table, carved turkey, prime rib, ham, salmon, roasted chicken, sides, and an omelette station. $75, or $35 for 12 and under. 6-9 pm. 214-720-2020.
Renny's. Restaurant in Preston Forest Village will offer a three-course dinner featuring Maguire's salad, Caesar salad, butternut squash bisque, and main courses such as turkey & dressing, Alaskan halibut, and grilled fillet mignon. Desserts include pumpkin cheesecake and creme brulee. Appetizers can be added for an additional charge. $54, or $15 for 11 and under. 972-818-0068.
Sadelle's. HP Village restaurant will serve regular menu from 9am-6pm. Prices are a la carte. 469-290-6009.
The Statler. Downtown hotel is hosting two dinners: One is a complimentary meal to first responders, veterans, and civil servants and their families with turkey, glazed ham, sides, and baked pies, 11 am-3 pm. A regular feast will include salads, carving station with turkey breast and beef strip loin, wild mushroom 7 cornbread stuffing, and sweet potato souffle with pecan praline topping. 1 pm- 4pm. $70. 214-459-3930.
Sushi Marquee. The Star Frisco restaurant will be open Thanksgiving Day and serving the restaurant’s full regular menu from 3 pm - 2 am. 972-833-1608.
Truluck's. Upscale restaurant is offering dinner with a choice of soup or salad, turkey, and. sides. Dessert includes carrot cake or pumpkin cheesecake. $59, or $29 for 12 and under. 11 am-4 pm. Uptown 214-220-2401.
The Warwick Melrose Dallas. Oak Lawn hotel restaurant will host a brunch featuring muffins and pastries, melons, berries, international cheese platter with dried fruits and nuts, tri-colored tortellini salad with basil vinaigrette, a seafood station, molasses pork loin, roasted herbed turkey, and candied sweet potato mash, and a waffle station. Desserts include assorted pies and cakes. $92, $29 for children five-12, free for five and under. 11 am-3 pm. 214.224.3152.
Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse. West End restaurant will offer a three-course meal featuring quail and dressing, shrimp and grits, venison tamale, Buffalo filet mignon, ribeye, and chicken fried lobster. Desserts include cranberry sorbet, pumpkin cheesecake, and pecan pie. $75 or $21 for 12 and under. 214-744-3287.