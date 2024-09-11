Celebrity Chef News
Dallas celeb chef Tiffany Derry throws star-studded new food festival
Dallas' celebrity chef Tiffany Derry is launching a new food festival, featuring some of her celebrity chef friends. Called the Shef F + W Festival, it'll take place at EpicCentral in Grand Prairie, which will also be home to Derry's newest restaurant.
According to a release, the festival will take place from November 8-10 and will feature appearances by TV-famous names such as Carla Hall and Michael Voltaggio, both of whom, like Derry, competed in the popular Top Chef series.
Grand Prairie will also be home to a second location of Derry's Italian restaurant, Radici Wood Fired Grill, which she debuted in Farmer's Branch in May 2024. The Grand Prairie spinoff will be located at 2979 SH-161, and is slated to open in late 2024.
The festival schedule is as follows:
Friday November 8, the festival will open with a four-course dinner at the Radici location in Farmers Branch (hmm that's not Grand Prairie) hosted by Derry and Tom Foley, the cofounders of T2D Concepts, along with Derry's special guests, who they are, the release does not say.
Saturday, November 9 will begin with a pickleball tournament where attendees can compete against chefs. There will also be whiskey and wine tastings, a panel discussion, and end with a Grand Tasting Experience — a walk-around style tasting event taking place on the Grand Lawn, featuring chefs, spirits and wine, and a performance by DreamSound. (VIP tickets provide early admission, lounge access, premium bar service, and a talent meet and greet.)
Sunday November 10 will feature a performance by chef Carla Hall, who will debut a one-woman show called Mimosas and Matinee in which Hall reflects on her evolution into her "Inner Auntie" persona, embracing the freedom of turning 60, blending personal anecdotes with real-time audience interactions.
The full lineup of celebrity chefs joining the festival includes:
- Carla Hall – Chef, TV personality, and author
- Kwame Onwuachi – James Beard Award-winning chef, author, and restaurateur | Tatiana
- Michael Voltaggio – TV personality, restaurateur, and author
- Erick Williams – James Beard Award-winning chef and founder | Virtue Hospitality Group
- Silvia Barban – Top Chef Alum and restaurateur | Larina Pastificio e Vino
- Tavel Bristol-Joseph – Top Chef Alum and restaurateur | Emmer & Rye Hospitality
- Gabriele Bertaccini – Food Network Ciao House, chef, and founder | Il Tocco Food
- Arnold Myint – Chef-owner and restaurateur | International Market
- Tim Hollingsworth – Award-winning chef and restaurateur | Otium
- Kelsey Barnard-Clark – TV personality, chef, and author
- Kevin Bludso – Netflix Barbecue Showdown Judge, James Beard Award-winning chef | Bludso’s BBQ
- Marcus Davis – Chef and restaurateur | The Breakfast Klub
Tickets range from $99 for the Mimosas and Matinee event to $175 for general admission. VIP tickets are $275.
Derry and T2D Concepts co-founder Tom Foley are also known for Roots Chicken Shak, Roots Southern Table, and a spice and apparel line called 'Shef Tiffany.
“I’m thrilled to bring some of the most talented chefs that I know together for a weekend to not only create and share great food and memories, but also create impact for our industry,” says Derry in a statement. “It’s going to be a special and delicious weekend – one that Tom and I hope will become a tradition for years to come.”