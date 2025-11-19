Taco News
Austin's Torchy's Tacos to open big-deal location in Uptown Dallas
An Austin taco chain is opening a new location in a high-profile building in Uptown Dallas: The taco chain is Torchy’s Tacos, and the high-profile building is 23Springs, a new complex at 2323 Cedar Springs Rd. where it will open in summer 2026.
A release says this will be "an upscale, flagship location" prototype which will joins the 642,000-square-foot development, which comprises a 26-story office tower, and two freestanding restaurant buildings which will be home to two out-of-town restaurants: Elephanté and Little Ruby’s Café.
Torchy’s Tacos will be located at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Maple Avenue. It will span 2,533 square feet in a one-story building next door to Little Ruby’s Café with a patio and a view of the park and a design that matches the upscale environment of Uptown.
We are talking:
- premium finishes
- elevated interior design and buildout
- full bar
- reimagined layout that incorporates Torchy’s next-generation operational and kitchen format, engineered for speed, efficiency, and elevated hospitality
It's time for a statement:
“We’re excited to welcome Torchy’s to 23Springs and thrilled to offer our customers and Uptown neighbors a popular Tex-Mex favorite for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” says Granite Properties managing director Paul Bennett. “Torchy’s, Elephanté, Little Ruby’s Café, and the coffee bar in the 23Springs lobby, will create a vibrant destination for upscale and casual dining in the heart of Uptown."
Menu favorites include Trailer Park Trashy, Crossroads, Chicken Fajita, Baja Shrimp as well as breakfast tacos, Taco of the Month, Green Chile Queso, and margaritas.
It's a long way from when Torchy’s began in Austin in 2006 as a food truck and a red Vespa delivery service. They've expanded across 16 states and this location will be the 26th Torchy’s Tacos in Dallas Fort-Worth.
Time for another statement:
“The new Torchy’s Tacos at 23Springs brings our Damn Good tacos and bold flavor right into the heart of Uptown Dallas,” says Torchy's CEO Paul Macaluso. “It’s a flagship in one of our most popular markets, matching the neighborhood’s energy and setting the tone for how we’ll keep growing in lively city spots. This strategic model was built for scalable growth in dense, high opportunity markets and brings our bold Torchy’s brand to life."