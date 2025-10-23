Bottoms Up
Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 diverse happy hours for October
The busy — and expensive — holiday season is just around the corner, so do your finances a favor now and seek out a new favorite happy hour (or two).
This edition of Where to Drink, our monthly roundup of the best bar specials, spotlights five Dallas-area restaurants and bars that encompass a wide range of experiences, but with all of them serving drinks and deals worth toasting.
Here’s where to drink in Dallas this month:
Columbian Country Club
Premier cocktail lounge on Ross Avenue is now making weeknights even more appealing with a new happy hour, Tuesday-Thursday from 5-7:30 pm. Sip $11 signature cocktails like the Serpiente (Tentador Blanco, pineapple, and St. Germain) or the El Guapo with aromatic bitters and Licor 43. Food steals include half-off sushi rolls, $7 caviar bumps, $12 karaage chicken bites, and crispy rice topped with spicy tuna or salmon for $14, or a trio for $22.
The Fifth
Local favorite in Richardson's Canyon Creek neighborhood known for homey dishes like short ribs and shrimp & grits offers a happy hour Monday-Friday from 3-6 pm and Sunday from 3-10 pm — on the patio and bar only — with $8 cocktails and a half dozen bites such as zucchini fries or chips & guac for $4, and Wagyu sliders for $10. Wednesdays are the night for wine lovers: They offer half-off bottles under $69, a deal that covers most of the wine list.
Hooky Entertainment Addison
Restaurant/arcade/movie theater/bowling alley in Addison has a new “Hooky Hour” that makes a strong case for leaving the office early. Running Monday-Thursday from 4-7 pm, it includes half-off draft beers, margaritas, and cocktails like the Day Tripper (Tito’s Vodka, peach, vermouth blanc, lime, yuzu soda) and Off the Clockwork (Arette Tequila Reposado, blood orange, ginger, lime). Snack on discounted shareables — pretzels & queso, elote fritters, and loaded waffle fries — between rounds of duckpin bowling or a movie in one of Hooky’s eight premium cinemas. Bonus: On Tuesdays you can see a movie for only $5.
P.F. Chang's
The national chain is making premium cocktails more affordable with its new $8.99 Cocktail Collection. Think bold, citrus-forward flavors and seasonal specials like the Blood Orange Margarita and Peartini, rotating quarterly to spotlight fresh ingredients. Pair with approachable prices on house wines for a reliably solid chain happy hour. Eight DFW locations — including NorthPark Center, Allen, and The Colony — make it easy to find one near you.
The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas
The swanky hotel is keeping things stylish but chill with happy hour at its newly renovated outdoor bar and lounge, Live Oak Patio. On Monday, Thursday, and Friday (the bar is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays) from 5-7 pm, enjoy half-off all signature and well cocktails plus half-off the bar menu. Important note: This deal is exclusive to Live Oak Patio, not Rattlesnake Bar.