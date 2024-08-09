Where to Drink
Where to drink in Dallas: 5 top happy hours and specials for August
August is here, which means it’s time for another installment of Where to Drink, CultureMap Dallas’ monthly collection of happy hours, cocktails, and specials. This collection includes a reverse happy hour, artist-inspired drinks, and buzzy boba tea.
Here’s where to drink in Dallas this month:
The Alley Music House
Addison restaurant-speakeasy bar with live music offers daily cocktail specials during the unusual and crowd-pleasing hours of 7-8 pm, when select cocktails are $10, including whiskey sour, alley margarita, and Long Island. They also offer a reverse happy hour on weekend nights, practically unheard of, Friday-Saturday 11 pm-1 am, featuring a $6 house selection.
Babou’s
Hôtel Swexan’s hideaway cocktail lounge has a new artsy happy hour inspired by famed surrealist Salvador Dali, with discounted cocktails and bites. Cocktails include the melting clock elixir, named for Dali's famous painting; a bourbon drink Mr. Salvador Dali; surrealist 75, and the dream weaver. Small bites include a lobster roll, chicken salad gougére, and an ice cream sandwich, from $12 to $24. It's Wednesday-Saturday 5-7 pm.
DeLucca Gaucho Pizza
Churrascuria pizza concept has a regular weekday happy hour Monday-Friday from 4:30-6 pm with $8 cocktails and small plate. But they also host two special days with drink specials all day: Meetup Monday, with $8 select wine and cocktails from open to close; and Toast Tuesdays featuring half-price glasses of wine and caipirinhas.
Shot Tea Boba Bar
North Dallas spot does something you don't find everywhere: spiked boba tea. They're featuring a drink of the month for August: spiked peach green tea lemonade, with tequila, peach syrup, jasmine green tea, lemonade, and rainbow & lychee jelly. Prices range from $8-$10. There are also alcohol-free options, milk teas, and slushies for $4-$5. The shop likes to party: They host DJs every Saturday. Hours are Tuesday-Thursday from 3-10 pm and Friday and Saturday from 2-11 pm.
Swizzle
Fun tiki bar on Greenville Avenue is known for its weekday happy hour from 4-6 pm, when you can escape the ordinary and sip tiki cocktails for $7 with crab rangoon bites. But they're also hosting two special all-day happy hours with gotta-have drinks, including "Tiki Tuesday" and "Whip It Wednesdays" when they serve $5 frozens such as the Frozen Saturn with Blue Coat gin