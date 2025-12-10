Pie News
White Rhino Coffee acquires Dallas bakery chain Emporium Pies
A Dallas pie company has a new boss: Emporium Pies, a small chain of pie shops founded in 2012, has been acquired by White Rhino Coffee, the Dallas-born coffee company known for its community-driven cafés and craft-focused approach.
Emporium Pie owners and sisters Landon Perdue, Jen Abohosh, and Addie Roberts say in a release that the transition reflects a natural alignment in values.
"Part of our shared mission is hospitality and giving people a reason to celebrate," Roberts says. "We love the team, who I’ll continue working alongside, and I’m excited for this next chapter together. There’s something about dessert that brings people joy in a way nothing else can, and we’re thrilled to see that legacy carried forward."
Emporium began as a small operation selling pies from a 1930s bungalow in Bishop Arts. A second location opened in McKinney in 2013, followed by Deep Ellum which opened in 2016, and Fort Worth which opened in 2021, for a total of four shops. This is the second time the chain has changed hands; the original founders sold the company in 2022.
White Rhino was founded in 2007 and currently has 12 locations, the most recent being a location at Cypress Waters, inside a conference room, which opened in 2025.
“Emporium Pies has built an extraordinary legacy,” said Sara Escamilla, CEO of White Rhino Coffee. “Their products are consistently excellent, impeccably crafted, and beloved. Every pie is made with the highest quality ingredients. To be able to support and grow a concept of this caliber is an honor.”
The bakers and Addie Roberts will remain on staff, ensuring that the recipes remain unchanged. While the businesses will operate as usual for now, White Rhino Coffee plans to explore expanding Emporium Pies’ footprint across the Dallas–Fort Worth area.
They'll also introduce collaborations and menu integrations such as signature pie-and-coffee pairings.
“For now, it simply means coffee and pie - two of life’s best comforts - can be enjoyed across both brands,” Escamilla says.